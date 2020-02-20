BJP Takes Aim At Shiv Sena As AIMIM's Waris Pathan Makes Hateful '15 Cr Vs 100 Cr' Threat

Soon after AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan issued a 15 crore threat on Thursday, BJP has taken a dig on the Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra. Taking to Twitter, the party has said that people of the state and the BJP will teach him a lesson. The blamed the leader for his inflammatory speech. Waris Pathan had earlier said that '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores'.

AIMIM's Waris Pathan makes hateful '15 cr vs 100 cr' threat, echoes Akbaruddin Owaisi

Waris Pathan's '15 crore' threat

In a shocking development, a video has surfaced on Thursday showing AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan threatening '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores'. The former Byculla MLA while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Gulbarga on February 15 said that one must snatch 'Azadi' if not given. He added that the 'lionesses have made all sweat', referring to the Shaheen Bagh-like protests. AIMIM chief Owaisi who was in attendance at the rally is seen covering his face in response to Pathan's communal remark.

AIMIM's Waris Pathan confesses to organising Mumbai 'Shaheen Bagh' protest

"We have take Azadi and that which is not given, must be snatched. They are saying that we have sent our sisters ahead (Shaheen bagh). Only our tigresses have come out and you are sweating. Just understand if all of us come together then what will happen?," said Pathan adding, "We are 15 crores, but we are tough on the 100 crores, remember that."

AIMIM's Waris Pathan won't apologise for '15 cr vs 100 cr' communal threat, blames BJP

Waris Pathan: 'Why apologise?'

Refusing to apologise for his shocking '15 crore Muslims' threat, AIMIM spokesperson Pathan blamed the BJP for making inflammatory comments. He insisted that he was the last person to speak against the country or any religion. Reasserting Muslims' claim over India, he alleged that BJP was trying to separate them from India.