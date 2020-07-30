Bakri Eid: Waris Pathan Urges CM Uddhav To Ease Restrictions On Transportation Of Animals

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan has appealed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to immediately issue orders to allow entry of trucks ferrying goats into the state for Muslim buyers to mark Eid-al-Adha or Bakri Eid.

In the last few days, reports have surfaced on social media of trucks and other transport vehicles loaded with goats being stuck on state borders after Maharashtra Police didn't allow them permission to enter. Reports suggest that a lack of clarity on the protocol allowing livestock to enter from other states amid the Coronavirus pandemic is one of the prime reasons for the hurdle.

As per the Maharashtra government guidelines, people have been asked to offer prayers at home on Eid and purchase sacrificial animals online or over the phone. Moreover, Muslims have been advised to preferably perform the animal sacrifice ritual 'symbolically'.

In a video statement posted on Twitter, Waris Pathan said, "Eid-al-Adha falls on August 1 and people have booked animals online for sacrifice after the Maharashtra government allowed it. Now vehicles carrying those animals are reportedly stuck at the state borders as Maharashtra Police is not allowing them to enter. People are concerned. Videos have surfaced showing dead goats in trucks. Sellers and buyers will both suffer losses. I, therefore, request you (Uddhav) to immediately issue orders to allow entry of those trucks. People of the state are hopeful that you ensure they don't suffer losses and goats don't die in those trucks."

With just couple of days left for #EidulAdha I request Maharashtra government to immediately remove restrictions on transportation of animals. Number of trucks stranded at borders, animals dying. Need urgent govt intervention



Muslim leaders demand relaxation

Former Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Naseem Khan had earlier written to the Maharashtra CM to call an urgent meeting for reviewing the Eid guidelines. Observing that Qurbani (animal sacrifice) cannot be done symbolically, he said it was impractical for most people to buy goats online. He contended that the present guidelines interfere in the religious affairs of Muslims. Another Congress MLA Amin Patel also alleged that these guidelines had hurt public sentiments.

