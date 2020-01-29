The Debate
Ajit Pawar Takes A Veiled Dig At Ashok Chavan, Appeals 'let Only Top MVA Leadership Speak'

Politics

In a veiled dig at Ashok Chavan, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar advised leaders of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena to not speak out of turn on crucial issues

Ajit Pawar

In a veiled dig at Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar advised leaders of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena to not speak on crucial issues. He was responding to a question on Chavan’s assertion that the Congress leadership had asked for a written commitment from Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray. Maintaining that the leadership of all three alliance partners were strong and experienced enough to put forth their point of view, he clarified that he was yet to talk to Chavan.  

He remarked, “I want to appeal to NCP, Congress and also Shiv Sena. Our seniors will take an appropriate decision and speak. How was the government formed? Because of Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray. They are strong leaders. They are very experienced. In reality, I haven’t talked to Ashokji yet.” 

Read: BJP Startled By Congress Admitting To Arm-twisting Shiv Sena, Getting Written 'surrender'

Chavan's sensational claims

In a video that emerged on January 27, Chavan was heard speaking about the condition on which Congress agreed to support Sena and NCP for government formation in Maharashtra. Revealed that Congress president Sonia Gandhi was initially not in favour of the alliance, he claimed that she asked the Sena to give a written commitment that the government would function according to the tenets of the Constitution. Chavan recalled that Thackeray accepted the condition. Furthermore, he issued a warning that his party would walk out of the government if the Maha Vikas Aghadi government deviated from the Preamble.  

Read: NCP's Sharad Pawar Heaps Praise On Sena Patron Bal Thackeray, Says 'always Supported Me'

Ashok Chavan said, "Sonia Gandhi told us that you need to get it in writing that the government will function as per the constitution. If it deviates from the preamble we will walk out of government. We told this to Uddhav Thackeray. Shiv Sena accepted it." 

Read: 3 Allies - 3 Positions?: Sena Backs Adnan Sami's Padma Shri, Cong-NCP Say 'appeasement'

Differences in MVA

Since the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on November 28, 2019, dissent has been brewing in all the three constituent parties due to dissatisfaction over portfolio allocation and cabinet expansion, and ideological differences. On several issues such as Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar, Bhima Koregaon, and Adnan Sami's Padma Shri, the parties have disagreed with each other. Recently, former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan sparked off a controversy when he alleged that the Sena had approached him in 2014 to form a non-BJP government. According to him, the proposal was declined. 

Read: SENSATIONAL: Congress Admits Arm-twisting Shiv Sena For Written Undertaking; Sonia Knew

