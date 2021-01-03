'Akhilesh Giving Tough Competition To Rahul': BJP Netas Take Jibe At 'BJP Vaccine' Remark

On Saturday, after Akhilesh Yadav refused to take 'BJP’s vaccine', BJP leaders Amit Malviya and B L Santhosh took a jibe at the SP Chief. Taking to Twitter BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya compared Akhilesh Yadav to Rahul Gandhi.

Akhilesh Yadav is giving tough competition to Rahul Gandhi. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 2, 2021

BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh welcomed his decision and termed it as the dumbest political statement.

Welcome your decision @yadavakhilesh . Another common man will get the jab in your place . Dumbest political statement I have ever read . https://t.co/DNhcBGjwwS — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) January 2, 2021

Hours after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed the anti-Covid vaccine to be rolled out in the country a "vaccine of the BJP", another leader of his party bizarrely claimed that people fear that COVID-19 vaccine can make them impotent.

READ | After Akhilesh Yadav's 'don't Trust Vaccine' Nonsense, Another SP Neta Makes Wilder Claim

BJP leaders' reaction on Akhilesh Yadav's remark

On January 2, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that it was an insult to Indian scientists who had worked hard to prepare the vaccine. Pointing out that an ex-Chief Minister making such irresponsible comments in public was irresponsible, and added that Akhilesh Yadav should apologise for his comments.

"Akhilesh Yadav Ji, You have not only insulted this country's government but also this nation's scientists, doctors who have worked day-and-night to prepare. This vaccine is being eagerly awaited by the whole world and India and your statement in a public forum is insulting. You should apologise and as an ex-CM one should not make such comments," said Maurya.

READ | BJP Fumes Over Akhilesh Yadav's 'refusal' To COVID Vaccine, Says "Insult To Scientists"

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of State of Finance said, "Akhilesh Yadav became the Chief Minister at an early age which was unfortunate for the state. Now he has made this statement. Scientists are working hard to bring vaccines so that every person's life can be saved".

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also tweeted.

READ | Omar Abdullah Says 'Vaccine Belongs To Humanity', Differs From Akhilesh Yadav's 'refusal'

On Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav during his press conference said that 'I will not get vaccinated - that too on BJP's vaccine (COVID-19), as I don't trust it, at a press conference in Lucknow. He also added that his government comes to power, the vaccine will we be provided free - 'not BJP's vaccine'.

"I will not get vaccinated, that too BJP's vaccine. I don't trust it. When our govt will come, the vaccine will be free. We will not get BJP's vaccine," said Akhilesh Yadav. Currently, the Yogi government is conducting vaccine dry-run in six places in Lucknow. In each venue, twenty-five health workers have received dummy vaccines as part of the dry run, which is meant to test the mechanisms and reveal possible gaps in the system ahead of the actual vaccination drive".

India's DCGI has approved Covaxin and Covishield vaccines for emergency use.

READ | SHOCKER: Akhilesh Yadav Says 'Won't Take BJP's Vaccine' As Pan-India 'dry Run' Commences