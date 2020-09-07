Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Centre; Says 'Aarogya Setu Failed To Control COVID-19 In India'

The Aarogya Setu app was criticised by the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday. In a tweet, Yadav said that the app failed to control COVID-19. Aarogya Setu is the coronavirus contact-tracing app launched by the Union Health Ministry and downloading it has been strongly recommended, and even mandated for certain third party services.

Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter to attack the BJP government for 'failing to control COVID-19' despite launching Aarogya Setu and obtaining public data. He went on to say that the truth has been revealed now that India is the 2nd worst affected country by COVID-19 in the world. Akhilesh Yadav's tweet came just hours after India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 42 lakh mark, exceeding Brazil.

कोरोना पीड़ितों के मामलों में भारत ने दुनिया में ‘नंबर 2’ बनकर भाजपा सरकार के दावों की पोल खोल दी है. सरकार ने आरोग्य सेतु से जनता का डेटा तो ले लिया पर ये कोरोना के नियंत्रण में असफल रहा.



भाजपा के थाली, ताली व दीये जलाने के इवेंट मैनेजमेंट के नाटक का सच भी अब जनता के सामने है. pic.twitter.com/g63AE3UPmp — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 7, 2020

Read | PM Modi Explains India's COVID Battle At US-ISPF Summit 2020: 'future-proofing Citizens'

Read | PM Modi’s Twitter Account Hacked; company Confirms action Taken To Secure @narendramodi_in

Narendra Modi upholds Aarogya Setu app's importance

PM Modi has time and time again urged citizens to download the contact tracing app and said, "Aarogya Setu is an important step in our fight against COVID-19." He also said that the effectiveness of the app will increase when more people start using the app. Aarogya Setu had over 50 million users within 13 days of launch and 100 million installs by 13 May 2020.

Read | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Case Tally Crosses 42 Lakh Mark; Metro Services Resumed

Aarogya Setu app

Aarogya Setu app was developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and was launched on April 2 in India. This app is a COVID-19 tracker app that uses GPS and Bluetooth to help users understand if they have come in contact with a COVID positive patient or someone who is at high risk. Aarogya Setu also allows people to check and enter their symptoms and recommends a COVID-19 test if necessary.

Read | Noida Stadium Opens After 4 Months, Athletes Ordered To Download Aarogya Setu App

Read | PM Modi, President Kovind To Address Conference On 'transformational Impact' Of NEP 2020