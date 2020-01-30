The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Jamia Shooting: AAP Blames BJP's Inflammatory Remarks; Claims All 'delay Poll' Tactics

Politics

Slamming the BJP for several inflammatory speeches, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson on Thursday, claimed that the BJP was trying to postpone the elections

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jamia

Slamming the BJP for several inflammatory speeches, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson on Thursday, claimed that the BJP was trying to postpone the elections. Addressing a press conference after a gun-welding man fired at anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors outside Delhi's Jamia University, Singh claimed that BJP was responsible for the Jamia incident due to their inflammatory speeches. Incidentally, several BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra and MoS Anurag Thakur have raised 'shoot traitors' slogans.

'Try and shoot me': Owaisi challenges MoS Anurag Thakur over his 'goli maaro' shocker

AAP blames BJP for Jamia violence

JNUSU picks up on gunman's pre-firing 'Who wants Azadi?' cry; claims 'terror attack'

Jamia violence

Earlier in the day, a gun-toting man - identifying himself as Gopal, was arrested by the Delhi police outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in the national capital after he injured a student when he opened fire on protestors. Shadab, a Mass Communications student of Jamia suffered an injury in his left hand and was admitted to the Holy Family hospital. As per sources, the attacker shouted, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you” and thereafter, opened fire. Currently, a large number of protestors are at the site, condemning the attack and attempting to continue their protest march to Rajghat, by scaling barricades.

Jamia shooting incident 'direct result' of BJP leaders' provocative comments: CPI

Anurag Thakur's 'shoot traitors' call

On Monday, a video surfaced in which Thakur was seen chanting inflammatory slogans in a BJP election rally in Delhi. The video shows the Union Minister shouting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Shoot all traitors of the country) while campaigning for the BJP candidate for Rithala Assembly constituency - Manish Chaudhari. Taking cognizance of the slogan, Election Commission (EC) has slapped Thakur with a 3-day campaign ban.

Jamia Millia firing incident: Here are the first visuals of gun wielding man

Delhi Assembly Elections

Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates is on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations is January 24. The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal leading them. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ON BJP'S CLAIMS
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
TEJ PRATAP YADAV INVITES KISHOR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA