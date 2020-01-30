Jamia Shooting: AAP Blames BJP's Inflammatory Remarks; Claims All 'delay Poll' Tactics

Slamming the BJP for several inflammatory speeches, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson on Thursday, claimed that the BJP was trying to postpone the elections. Addressing a press conference after a gun-welding man fired at anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors outside Delhi's Jamia University, Singh claimed that BJP was responsible for the Jamia incident due to their inflammatory speeches. Incidentally, several BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra and MoS Anurag Thakur have raised 'shoot traitors' slogans.

Earlier in the day, a gun-toting man - identifying himself as Gopal, was arrested by the Delhi police outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in the national capital after he injured a student when he opened fire on protestors. Shadab, a Mass Communications student of Jamia suffered an injury in his left hand and was admitted to the Holy Family hospital. As per sources, the attacker shouted, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you” and thereafter, opened fire. Currently, a large number of protestors are at the site, condemning the attack and attempting to continue their protest march to Rajghat, by scaling barricades.

On Monday, a video surfaced in which Thakur was seen chanting inflammatory slogans in a BJP election rally in Delhi. The video shows the Union Minister shouting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Shoot all traitors of the country) while campaigning for the BJP candidate for Rithala Assembly constituency - Manish Chaudhari. Taking cognizance of the slogan, Election Commission (EC) has slapped Thakur with a 3-day campaign ban.

Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates is on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations is January 24. The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal leading them.