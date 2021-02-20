Akhilesh Yadav Balks At Yogi's 'language'; Alleges BJP Taking Credit For SP Govt Projects

Taking on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday, expressed 'shock' at the CM's language in the Assembly. Reacting to Yogi's allegations that 'division is Opposition's DNA', Yadav asked Adityanath to explain the full form of DNA. Claiming that infrastructure projects from which Yogi govt was taking credit were actually done by the SP govt, Akhlesh Yadav alleged that most of Yogi's infrastructure projects were delayed. UP goes to polls in 2022.

Akhilesh: 'What language CM uses!'

The kind of language he (Yogi Adityanath) uses, be it on stages or the House, a Chief Minister cannot speak like this. Kehte hai inke DNA mein vibhajan hai, agar DNA ka full form bata de, toh hum jaan jayenge ki vo CM hai.. He should at least clear what DNA is: Akhilesh Yadav, SP pic.twitter.com/P8ZLt6PyT5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2021

Adityanath: 'Oppn must face truth'

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday, said that the Opposition was against the laws as they were losing their cut from middlemen, while addressing the UP assembly. Pointing out the closure of sugar mills and non-existent crop procurement in the consecutive SP and BSP reign, Adityanath listed his govt's direct cash transfer to farmers. Slamming the Republic Day violence, he alleged that the constitutional symbol was disrespected as part of a bigger conspiracy.

"Samajwadi party should stop this bad habit of raising one issue and then running away while I am answering on it. They are big players who have destroyed farmers - some sold off sugar mills, some did not let procurement centers function. They did not have any plan for flood management. It is not farmers who are angry, but Opposition who are missing their cut from middlemen. While we are ready to resolve issues by talks, if anyone destroys public properties and take law and order into their hands, we will not allow this. It would be good if the Opposition accepts the truth," said Adityanath.

UP poll campaign

As of date, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj is eyeing an alliance with AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party, AAP, Shiv Sena, and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. Samajwadi Party and BSP have decided to not ally and shut their doors to Congres, opting to ally with smaller parties if needed or go solo. Since then, Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. In 2017, amid tumultuous family fights in the Yadav family - with Akhilesh throwing out uncle Shivpal and replacing Mulayam Singh Yadav as the party chief, the then-UP CM stitched an alliance with Congress - with Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi holding joint rallies. This poll-alliance failed miserably, winning only 55 seats, while the BJP won 312 seats - ushering in Yogi Adityanath's maiden term.

