CM Yogi's 'Ram Rajya, Not Socialism Needed' Panned By Akhilesh Yadav, Called 'anti-poor'

Slamming Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Ram Rajya' comment, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Friday, has hit out at Adityanath saying his comments show he is against the essence of the Constitution. Moreover, he added that the CM was not with the poor, but with the rich and was against social equality. He also alleged that this comment was an indication towards break socialism into castes.

Akhilesh hits out at Yogi's 'Ram Rajya' comment

Yogi: 'India needs Ram Rajya, not socialism'

Stirring yet another controversy, Adityanath on Wednesday said that the country needed 'Ram Rajya and not socialism' , in his Motion of Thanks to governor address in the state Assembly. Claiming that 'Ram Rajya' was not a religious notion, Adityanath defined Ram Rajya as natural, universal, immortal and timeless. Condemning Indian socialism as unnatural, impractical and inhuman, he said it was not the need of the hour.

He added, "My government is committed to lay the groundwork for a Ram Rajya model. To provide solutions from all grievances is the responsibility of any welfare government. This is what we have attached to religion." Lashing out at Samajwadi party's 1990 attack on karsevaks during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, he said those who had fired at the karsevaks were now raising questions on the probe into 'anti-nationals'.

Mandir trust invites PM Modi

His comments come a day after Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's members met with PM Modi and invited him to lay the foundation stone in Ayodhya at the Bhoomipoojan. The ceremony will reportedly be held on April 2 (Ram Navami) or April 26 (Akshaya Tritiya). On Wednesday, as per the apex court's orders, the ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra' elected Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and Champat Rai were elected as the president and general secretary respectively. Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s former Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra was selected to head the Ram temple construction committee.

