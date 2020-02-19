'No Hope For People, Youth Betrayed': Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Govt Over UP Budget

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday hit out at the BJP government in the state over the budget saying there is no hope for people from it. Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav said the youth had expected jobs from the government but it is "not happening."

'The youth have been betrayed by the government'

"There is no hope for people of the state from this budget. The youth have been betrayed by the government. The youth had expected jobs but it is not happening. This is the fourth budget of the state government. The perception of Uttar Pradesh was that it was known for expressways, metros and laptops in the SP government but in the BJP rule, the State is known for bullets. The state-sponsored killings like custodial deaths, farmers' suicide, and shooting of protesters take place," the SP MP said.

Yadav also hit out the State government over the issue of cleaning of river Ganga. "As far as cleaning of Ganga is considered, everywhere there are open drains. Neither Ganga nor Yamuna are cleaned. BJP's intention is not clean and that is why these rivers are not cleaned. The farmer's income which was spoken of being doubled but this has not happened yet. All the four budgets of the UP government have been filled with betrayal and falsehood," he added.

UP Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu also attacked the BJP government, describing the budget as being depressing for youth and farmers.

"Unemployment in the state has risen in the past two years. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) of wheat has also not been increased and the promise of doubling farmers' income is merely a joke," he said. "The budget's allocation of a mere Rs 20 crore for women's safety is insufficient for the safety of women in the state," he added.

READ | Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP, Delhi Police over Jamia CCTV footage, calls it 'unforgivable'

READ | Akhilesh dares BJP to take back his security cover

UP's biggest-ever state budget

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday presented its fourth state Budget for fiscal 2020-21, promising $1-trillion economy for the biggest state of the country. UP's Finance Minister Suresh Khanna allotted Rs 5,12,860 crore budget for 2020-21, which happens to be the biggest-ever state Budget. In the previous year, the government had allotted Rs 4.79 lakh crore budget for the state.

READ | SP slams UP government for former CM Akhilesh's security breach, BJP denies allegations

READ | Akhilesh Yadav fumes at 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan at his rally; blames cops & gets BJP reply

(with ANI inputs)