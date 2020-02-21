Shiv Sena Alleges 'Mandir In 2024' Will Benefit BJP In Polls Ahead Of Thackeray-Modi Meet

A day after Ram Mandir trust members met with PM Modi, Shiv Sena on Friday has hit out at the BJP through its mouthpiece Saamana saying that as the mandir is projected to be completed by 2024, BJP will benefit from it. Pointing out that 'Surgical strikes' and 'Pakistan' will not be a good poll campaign, Sena alleged that BJP will use Ram Mandir as for votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Listing the various members of the trust, Shiv Sena alleged that all the chosen members including Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Champat Rai and Nripendra Misra were all close to PM Modi or some RSS-affiliated organisation.

Acknowledging that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad spearheaded the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Saamana highlighted that several Hindutva outfits like Shiv Sena, Bajarang Dal were involved in it. Touting its role in the demolition of the Babri masjid in 1992, Saamana claimed that seeing the blood of karsevaks flow in the Sarayu had angered Shiv Sainiks. Adding that Shiv Sena never took political benefits of its role in the Babri demolition, the mouthpiece alleged that PM Modi had announced the formation of the trust prior to Delhi polls, but failed to garner votes on it.

This sharp attack by the Sena comes on the day Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray has scheduled a courtesy meet with PM Modi in New Delhi. He is also scheduled to meet Congress interim-chief, Sonia Gandhi. This the first time Uddhav Thackeray will visit the national capital after assuming office as Maharshtra CM. Moreover, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's members met with PM Modi and invited him to lay the foundation stone in Ayodhya at the Bhoomipoojan which will reportedly be held on April 2 (Ram Navami) or April 26 (Akshaya Tritiya).

In the first meeting of the ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra' trust on Wednesday, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and Champat Rai were elected as the president and general secretary respectively. Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s former Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra was selected to head the Ram temple construction committee. As Misra was considered as the PM’s most trusted lieutenant, this move is being perceived as the PM’s attempt to personally ensure that the construction of the Ram temple goes smoothly.

