Akhilesh Yadav Fires 'fraud Babas' Jibe At HM Shah & UP CM, Predicts Failure On CAA Front

Politics

Reacting to the Lucknow visit of Home Amit Shah, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav referred to him and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as “fraud babas".

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Akhilesh Yadav

Reacting to the Lucknow visit of Union Home Amit Shah on Tuesday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav referred to him and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as “fraud babas”. Alleging that both had betrayed the trust of the people, he predicted that their effort to sway the people in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act would go in vain. Moreover, Yadav claimed that the people would tell Shah to not come back again.  

Read: Amit Shah Tells 'opponents' In Lucknow Rally: 'CAA Won't Be Rolled Back, Despite Protests'

Read: GVL Narasimha Rao Pulls Out 'radicals' For Anti-CAA Stir, Says 'real Target Is Ram Mandir'

Shah addresses pro-CAA rally

Shah addressed a huge public meeting under BJP’s ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ campaign in Lucknow. He asserted that the CAA would not be rolled back. Moreover, Shah pointed out how opposition leaders such as Mamata Banerjee had supported granting citizenship to persecuted refugees in the past.

Amit Shah said, "Akhilesh Yadav should not say anything on this matter as he uses rhetoric on this issue. I also ask Mamata Banerjee what is the problem with CAA. Mamata had supported the idea of providing citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries in 2003.” 

Read: NCP's Majeed Memon Slams Congress Leaders For Doubting The Role Of States In Rejecting CAA

What is the CAA?

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities has been reduced to five years. 

Read: NRIs Take Out Rally In Support Of Citizenship Amendment Act In California

(With ANI inputs)

Published:
