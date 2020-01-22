Akhilesh Yadav Fires 'fraud Babas' Jibe At HM Shah & UP CM, Predicts Failure On CAA Front

Reacting to the Lucknow visit of Union Home Amit Shah on Tuesday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav referred to him and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as “fraud babas”. Alleging that both had betrayed the trust of the people, he predicted that their effort to sway the people in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act would go in vain. Moreover, Yadav claimed that the people would tell Shah to not come back again.

प्रदेश में एक बाबा कम थे क्या जो दूसरे बाबा अपना प्रवचन देने आ गये. इन ढोंगी बाबाओं ने जिस तरह जनता के विश्वास के साथ छल किया है उसकी वजह से CAA पर समर्थन के लिए इनकी झोली में जनता कुछ भी नहीं डालेगी.



जनता झूठे बाबा से यही कहेगी... बाबा इस बार जाना... तो लौट कर कभी न आना. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 21, 2020

Shah addresses pro-CAA rally

Shah addressed a huge public meeting under BJP’s ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ campaign in Lucknow. He asserted that the CAA would not be rolled back. Moreover, Shah pointed out how opposition leaders such as Mamata Banerjee had supported granting citizenship to persecuted refugees in the past.

Amit Shah said, "Akhilesh Yadav should not say anything on this matter as he uses rhetoric on this issue. I also ask Mamata Banerjee what is the problem with CAA. Mamata had supported the idea of providing citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries in 2003.”

Mammoth turnout at a public meeting in support of CAA under BJP’s nationwide ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

India stands united in support of CAA.

Sharing some pictures.#IndiaSupportsCAA pic.twitter.com/JUXsR4tHCc — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 21, 2020

What is the CAA?

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities has been reduced to five years.

