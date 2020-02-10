Alka Lamba Condemns Gargi College Mass Molestation, Cites Own Polling Booth Harassment

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Monday condemned the shocking mass molestation that took place inside the DU's all-women Gargi college on February 9. Taking to Twitter, Lamba questioned the safety of girls in the national capital and the rest of the country. She also demanded strict action against the culprits.

I condemn the incident of mass molestation at #GargiCollege.

If this is the situation in our Capital- #Delhi, how safe are our girls in rest of India?

I demand strictest possible action against the culprits & some concrete measures to avoid such incidents ensure women safety pic.twitter.com/pbJDuWRtnV — Alka Lamba - अलका लाम्बा🇮🇳 (@LambaAlka) February 10, 2020

In her tweet, Lamba also posted a video and said, "The incident in Gargi college is so shameful and the fact that it has happened in the national capital. The government in Delhi just speaks about women's safety does nothing. I myself have experienced it during the election day, Aam Aadmi Party member questioned me that my 22-year-old son is from whom? And in return, the entire AAP party including Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh asked their member to lodge a complaint against me in the Election Commission."

"Look at their double faces. In schools, we give our daughters self-defense training to deal with such situations, and when I tried to hit back they want to complain. I feel ashamed that the people who are yelling in the Parliament over the issue are the same who did not react to the cases of Asharam Bapu, Kuldeep Sengar and Chinmayanand. Sanjay Singh gives a zero-hour notice. Be aware of such two-faced politicians," she added.

Sanjay Singh gives Zero Hour notice

Slamming the Delhi Police's lack of action, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh stated that the Delhi police acted as "mute spectators". He also took the opportunity to slam Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asking him if this was his idea of the "Beti Bachao" movement? He has also given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha citing 'indecent behaviour with students of Delhi's Gargi college during the college's annual festival' as his reason.

NCW demands strict action

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday spoke about outsiders barging into Delhi's all-women Gargi college and demanded the authorities to take strict action against those who are responsible. Taking to Twitter, she informed about a team of NCW India members meeting the students at the college and shared the students' accounts of the incident. An FIR has now been registered, and the police is examining the CCTV footage, as per sources.

Gargi molestation case

On Sunday, students of Delhi University's Gargi College alleged that they were molested by men during their annual college festival 'Reverie' on February 6. Releasing a statement, a Gargi college student alleged that on Saturday, "8000 to 10,000 individuals accumulated in their campus" by jumping the gates and damaged the property of Gargi. They allegedly manhandled, molested and groped the women students during the concert.

Furthermore, DCP South Delhi Atul Thakur revealed that no formal complaint had been made to the police as of now but an inquiry into the matter was on. Meanwhile, a public apology has been issued by the Principal to the students and a police complaint will be filed soon. Moreover, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken note of the incident, which occurred on February 6.

