Delhi CM Kejriwal On Gargi College Horror: 'Won't Tolerate This; Daughters Should Be Safe'

Responding to the shocking incident that took place at DU's Gargi college yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal stated that he was "sad" and "disappointed" at what had happened. Releasing a statement, on Saturday, February 8, a Gargi college student alleged that, "8,000-10,000 individuals accumulated in their campus" by jumping the gates and damaged the property of Gargi. They allegedly manhandled, molested and groped the women students during the concert.

गार्गी कॉलेज में हमारी बेटियों के साथ बद्सलूकी बेहद दुखद और निराशाजनक है। इसे क़तई बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जा सकता। दोषियों को पकड़ कर सख्त से सख्त सजा मिलनी चाहिए। और ये सुनिश्चित हो कि हमारे कॉलेजों में पढ़ने वाले बच्चे सुरक्षित हों। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 10, 2020

"What happened with our daughters at Gargi College is very sad and disappointing. This cannot be tolerated at all. The culprits should be handed the harshest of commeuppance. And it should be ensured that the children studying in our colleges are safe," read Kejriwal's tweet in Hindi.

'Delhi Police mute spectators'

Earlier in the day, slamming the Delhi Police's lack of action, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjay Singh stated that the Delhi police acted as "mute spectators". He also took the opportunity to slam Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asking him if this was his idea of "Beti Bachao" movement? The AAP member also gave a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha citing 'indecent behaviour with students of Delhi's Gargi college during the college's annual festival' as his reason.

"You will be surprised to hear that during the incidents of indecent obscenity, molesting the students studying here at Gargi College of Delhi, the capital of the country, Delhi Police remained a mute spectator Amit Shah, is this what your Beti Bachao campaign is about?" read Sanjay Singh's tweet.

