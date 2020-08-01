Amar Singh's Demise: Defence Minister, VP Remember The Leader 'who Cut Across Party Lines'

Moments after learning about Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh's demise, Union Defence Minister Rajanth Singh expressed sorrow and remembered the former Samajwadi Party leader for his 'humorous and energetic' nature. Vice President Venkiah Naidu also expressed his condolences and stated that he was saddened with the news. Amar Singh passed away on Saturday in a hospital in Singapore. Singh had been ailing at a hospital in Singapore for the past six months. Aged 64, he had earlier undergone a kidney transplant in 2013.

वरिष्ठ नेता एवं सांसद श्री अमर सिंह के निधन के समाचार से दुःख की अनुभूति हुई है। सार्वजनिक जीवन के दौरान उनकी सभी दलों में मित्रता थी।



स्वभाव से विनोदी और हमेशा ऊर्जावान रहने वाले अमर सिंहजी को ईश्वर अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें। उनके शोकाकुल परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 1, 2020

राज्य सभा सांसद श्री अमर सिंह जी के असामयिक निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करता हूं। दुख की इस घड़ी में उनके परिजनों और सहयोगियों के प्रति हार्दिक संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति के लिए ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूं। ओम शांति! pic.twitter.com/A0y8GZOnk7 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 1, 2020

राज्यसभा सांसद एवं लोकप्रिय राजनेता श्री अमर सिंह जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। वो एक कुशल राजनीतिज्ञ, रणनीतिकार एवं मिलनसार स्वभाव के व्यक्ति थे। मैं उनकी आत्मा की शांति के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं। ईश्वर परिजनों को यह दुख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।

ॐ शांति शांति शांति — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 1, 2020

Leaders pay tribute

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy paid his respects to Amar Singh saying that he had made friends across political spectrums. "I am sorry for the sad news of the death of senior politician and Rajya Sabha MP Shri Amar Singh ji. May God bless his soul and grant the family the strength to bear sorrow. My humble tribute. ॐ peace," said Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

"Sad news of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Amar Singh ji's death received Pray to God, give the departed soul a place in its shrines," said BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya.

READ | Amar Singh Demise: Subramanian Swamy, Paswan, Giriraj Singh Pay Tributes

Amar Singh's political career

Amar Singh was elected to the Rajya Sabha four times - in 1996, 2002,2008 and 2016. He held several posts on several parliamentary commissions since then but was most known as SP's go-to man for swinging political support to SP chief Mulayam Singh in Delhi. He shot to fame when he saved the UPA-1 government by pledging support of 39 MPs when it was reduced to a minority as CPI withdrew its support to the coalition over the proposed Nuclear Accord with the United States.