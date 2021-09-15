Amid 'Abba Jaan' & 'Chacha Jaan', Sambit Patra Calls Rahul Gandhi Biggest 'Dabba Jaan'

Amid a mega row over 'Abba Jaan' & 'Chacha Jaan' remarks in the lead-up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi India's biggest 'DabbaJaan' (Foolish). Sambit Patra's 'DabbaJaan' remarks came in a live show which was conducted over Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks terming BJP and RSS as 'fake Hindus'. Calling the BJP-RSS people "fake Hindus", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that they use religion for their benefit and indulge in its 'dalali (brokerage)'

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on BJP and RSS, Sambit Patra said, "I was listening Abba Jaan and Chacha Jaan remarks, but I want to say something seriously and will even ask the people of India to carry it forward. Rahul Gandhi is neither Abba Jaan or Chacha Jaan he is the country's biggest Dabba Jaan. What kind of foolish person he is and what kind of language he used by saying that we murdered Goddess Laxmi. Has 'Dabba Jaan' lost it completely?"

Rahul Gandhi's remarks on BJP & RSS

Addressing the foundation day of the All India Mahila Congress, Rahul Gandhi said the ideology of the Congress is completely opposite of the BJP-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and only one of the two ideologies can rule the country.

Asserting that Goddess Lakshmi stands for the power that helps one attain one's goals and Goddess Durga stands for the power that protects, the former Congress chief said while his party had strengthened these powers when in government, the ruling BJP dispensation has diminished these powers.

"Ye kis prakar ke Hindu hain? Ye jhoote Hindu hain. Ye Hindu dharm ka prayog karte hain, ye dharm ki dalali karte hain, magar ye Hindu nahin hain (What kind of Hindus are they? They are fake Hindus. They use Hindu religion, they indulge in brokerage of religion, but they are not Hindus," the Wayanad MP said attacking the BJP and the RSS.

The former Congress chief alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "shivers with fear" and on China's stern look says "no one has taken our land".

"They (Chinese) took thousands of kilometers of land, but the Prime Minister of India says that no one took the land. ... Whole life is a lie, he has run away from the truth. There is no power."

'Abba Jaan' & 'Chacha Jaan' remarks

On Sunday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath alleged that 'those who say Abba-jaan used to benefit one community'. Vowing that such kind of acts would not occur under BJP, he said that his government had distributed ration in an indiscriminate fashion. His comments have been slammed by Congress and J&K NC as 'communal and hateful'.

Taking a jibe on Akhilesh Yadav, he said, "Why did the poor not get the ration before 2017? Ration used to reach Nepal and Bangladesh. Those who said 'Abba-jaan' used to benefit a particular section. There used to be caste-based appointment lists. Fair appointments are being made in the BJP government and youth are getting employment".

On Wednesday, September 15, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait termed Asaduddin Owaisi as 'BJP's Chacha Jaan'. Claiming that Owaisi was 'scheming' against the farmers, Tikait alleged that Owaisi will not be acted upon by the government irrespective of what he says.

"BJP's Chacha Jaan has come to UP. BJP's Chacha Jaan is Owaisi. Whatever he says, no case will be filed against him. He will destroy farmers and during the elections, he will scheme something," said Tikait.

(Image: PTI)