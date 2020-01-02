Amid Cong-NCP-Sena Strife, Infighting In BJP Too; Khadse Alleges Fadnavis Sidelined Him

Disgruntled BJP senior leader Eknath Khadse has once again expressed his dissatisfaction over the party leadership in Maharashtra. Now, he has accused Devendra Fadnavis and Girish Mahajan of "intentionally" sidelining him during the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Eknath Khadse said, "I got the information from the BJP core committee that I was intentionally kept aside during elections because Devendra Fadnavis and Girish Mahajan were very upset with me and that is why they sidelined me."

'I was in touch with Shiv Sena'

The leader also made a huge confession by saying, "I was in touch with Shiv Sena and it is true that their leaders were in touch with me." He also made it clear that he is not leaving the party yet. On December 19, Eknath Khadse met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar apparently to explore the possibility of switching sides and landing a plum job in the new alliance government. NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik confirmed that Khadse had met Pawar, saying it was a personal visit and that Khadse hadn’t decided to join any party. “The way he has been treated in the BJP, he looks demoralised. He is in a different state of mind,” said Malik.

Khadse held the revenue portfolio under Devendra Fadnavis’ BJP-Shiv Sena government but was forced to resign in 2016 after being accused of irregularities in a land deal. His anger with the BJP and Fadnavis grew after he was allegedly denied a ticket to contest the 2019 assembly polls. His daughter Rohini was fielded by the party but lost.

Cracks in Maha Vikas Aghadi wide open

Meanwhile, the cracks in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government are wide open. Portfolio allocation in the Maharashtra Cabinet, which was expanded on Monday, a month after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in, may be delayed further as there are reports of a rift among the Congress. It is said that a rift has been broken between a faction of Congress over the allocation of portfolios, with senior party leaders feeling that the loyalists are being ignored at the time when they deserve an opportunity. Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat disclosed that many MLAs wanted to be included in the Cabinet but there are fewer ministerial berths in the government.

