Amid Their Court Battle, Sachin Pilot Wishes Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi On His Birthday

Amid the heated political tussle in Rajasthan, in an interesting development on Wednesday, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has extended his greetings to Speaker CP Joshi on his birthday. Taking to Twitter, Pilot extended his best wishes to the Speaker and said that he prays for the Speaker's good health and long life. This comes as Pilot along with his 18 MLAs is engaged in a court battle with Speaker CP Joshi over their disqualification notices issued by the latter. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also extended his wishes to the assembly Speaker.

Warm birthday greetings to Speaker of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, @drcpjoshi ji. Wish you happiness, good health and a long life. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 29, 2020

Rajasthan legal battle & political crisis

Pilot and his 18 MLAs have challenged the disqualification notices issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in the Rajasthan High Court. The court has ordered to maintain status-quo staying any action against the 19 rebel MLAs till the next hearing. Meanwhile, Joshi withdrew his plea from Supreme Court against the High Court order asking him to defer his decision on the disqualification notices.

Pilot & his MLAs rebelled when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government with BJP members. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. Though Gehlot has submitted a letter of 102 MLAs, Congress also sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, PCC chief and cabinet posts. The Congress which is split into two factions stands as such - Gehlot (104), Pilot (19) while BJP has 72 MLAs, with the support of RLP (3) and one Independent MLA in the house of 200 members.

Gehot-Governor tussle over convening Assembly

Earlier in the day, CM Gehlot submitted a fresh proposal to the Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene the state assembly from 31st July, replying to the 3 conditions laid by Governor. Mishra has suggested Gehlot to give a 21-day notice to convene the Assembly or mention the trust vote as the reason to reconvene the Assembly. Congress had 'gheraoed' several Raj Bhawans recently, protesting against BJP's 'horse-trading'.

