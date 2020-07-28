Rajasthan's Law & Order Goes For Toss, Admin Absent Amid Gehlot-Pilot Resort Politics

The political chaos in Rajasthan has entered its third week with the CM Gehlot led Congress demanding Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene a session of the Legislative Assembly so that he can prove his majority. Meanwhile, the Congress MLAs have been staying at the hotel for nearly three weeks after the state plunged into a political crisis as the differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.

Even though CM Ashok Gehlot is conducting review meetings to focus on the Coronavirus situation in the state which has recorded more than 10,000 cases, the law and order situation in the state has gone for a toss.

Woman gang-raped in Dholpur

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint in the Saipau area of Dholpur, according to Saipau police station-in-charge Anoop Chaudhary. "The victim, a resident of Thana area, has lodged a case of gang-rape. Some suspects have been brought in for questioning. An investigation is underway," Chaudhary told reporters.

This is the second gang-rape incident reported from the district in a matter of a couple of days. On Sunday, reports of a 24-year old woman being gang-raped by six men had surfaced.

Man dies, allegedly in police lock-up

On Sunday, a 28-year-old man died after allegedly being beaten up inside lock-up at Khanpur police station in Jhalawar district, PTI reported. The family members of the deceased man accused the police station of thrashing him severely leading to his death.

Police, though, lodged a case under Section 176 (inquiry by a magistrate into the cause of death) of CrPC and initiated investigation into the matter. However, a judicial probe was later ordered into the matter after demands were raised by the family members, who received support from the local MLA.

Shocking incident from Jodhpur

A shocking incident emerged from Jodhpur where a woman was tied and stripped on a road in broad daylight. Instead of stopping it, people kept recording the shameful incident. According to reports, it happened near Mahamandir Police Station area of Jodhpur. The incident happened on July 25.

Forest Guard in Alwar mowed down

A forest home guard was mowed down by a tractor when he along with his colleague tried to stop suspected members of a mining mafia inside the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar, police said on Monday. The accused are yet to be arrested. The tractor has been seized, they said.

The victim, Kewal Singh, was rushed to a hospital after the incident on Sunday but he succumbed to injuries, the police said. "We are investigating the case based on the details provided by the guard who was present with the deceased at the time of the incident. The accused will be arrested soon," Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said. Cops have, however, identified the tractor driver who mowed down the guard with his tractor.

Apart from these, separate incidents of attacks and stone-pelting on Police officials have been reported from Dholpur and Jalore in Rajasthan.

(With agency inputs)