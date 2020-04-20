BJP Dismisses Congress Claim Of Its Amethi Office Being Raided; Slams Rahul Gandhi

On Monday, BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya refuted as 'fake news' the assertion by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala alleging that Congress' office in Amethi was raided by the Yogi government without reason.

Taking to Twitter, Surjewala had accused that the Yogi Adityanath-led government of indulging in 'politics over Corona' and said, "Congress' office in the Gauriganj District was raided without reason and without a warrant, the administration reached to raid the office. Maybe the work being done by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress workers for the people of Amethi is not being digested by the Yogi government."

Amit Malviya retorted to the Congress saying that they had still not come to terms with the fact that Amethi had 'rejected' them and that's why they felt the need to 'peddle fake news'. He attached the confirmation posted by the District Magistrate of Amethi, IAS Arun Kumar who revealed that he had asked for an investigation into the matter by SDM of Gauriganj who found the news of the raid to be 'untrue and baseless.'

Read: After FDI Move, Congress Also Takes Credit For Modi Govt's Bar On Non-essential E-commerce

Read: Congress Jumps In To Take Credit For Modi Govt Blocking FDI From China Via Automatic Route

Congress has still not come to terms with the fact that Amethi, like rest of India, has rejected Rahul Gandhi... This attempt to malign the people of Amethi, by peddling #FakeNews, is nothing but frustration. Amethi has moved on from the Gandhis, the Gandhis too must move on... https://t.co/1mHPDQRFX4 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 20, 2020

Read: Congress Asks 'is Gehlot Better Or Modi?' Before Giving Covid Ration; Refuses Modi Answers

Read: Urge The Centre To Declare COVID-19 As National Calamity: Congress