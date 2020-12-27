Amit Shah Addresses Manipur Rally; Hails CM Biren Singh & PM Modi's Development Efforts

Union Home Minister Amit Shah as part of his 2-day tour to Assam and Manipur on Sunday addressed a rally Imphal. During his address, Shah informed that Imphal PWD plans to construct a guest house and the foundation stone for the same has been laid. Highlighting the common lodging problem faced by the people from Manipur when they visit Delhi, Amit Shah said that a 3rd Manipur Bhawan has also been established in Dwaraka. The Union Minister is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several development projects in the city.

Foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects in Imphal, Manipur https://t.co/QH3zp5MDRg — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 27, 2020

Amit Shah said, "Earlier Maniur used to face a shortage of essentials due to regular blockages, but in the last 3 years, we have not seen any bandh. I want to felicitate Manipur CM N Biren Singh as he has given a new identity to the state."

READ | Centre Gears Up To Roll-out COVID-19 Vaccine; Dry Run In 4 States Next Week

Amit Shah addresses rally in Imphal

Stating that Northeast was known for separatism and violence, Shah said that in the last 6 years, almost all armed groups laid down arms one after the other. He said that violence in the state has subsided. "I hope that the remainder of the armed groups will shun violence and join the mainstream," the Union Home Minister added.

READ | PM Modi Launches Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT Scheme For J&K; 21 Lakh People To Benefit

Highlighting that for a very long time, Congress had ruled in Northeast but did nothing, Shah said, "Congress didn't talk to extremists groups. People were dying and development was hindered under the Congress rule." Hitting out at the opposition, he added that in the name of development, Congress only performed 'bhumi pujan' but we inaugurate those projects.

READ | Amit Shah On 2-day Visit To Assam; To Take Stock Of Party Activities Ahead Of Polls

Hailing the efforts taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Minister said that there has been a deluge of development in Northeast India within six and a half years. He said, "while demanding the Inner Line Permit for the original residents, the Manipuris had forgotten that in 2019, PM Modi decided that not giving the Inner Line Permit to Manipur is an injustice to the original residents of Manipur and the task of granting Inner Line Permit without asking for it."

READ | Netizens Stunned By Manipur CM Biren Singh's Incredible Goal; Compare Him To Zidane, Obama

(With ANI inputs)