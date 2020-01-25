Manoj Tiwari Slams Kejriwal, Sisodia For Supporting Shaheen Bagh, Says 'Delhi Will Answer'

Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari spoke on Republic TV's expose on Shaheen Bagh and Sharjeel Imam stating that now that the ideology behind the protest is out in public, people of Delhi will clap back at those who were supporting it. In a video accessed by Republic TV, former JNUSU member and Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee chief Sharjeel Imam can be seen instigating Muslims in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh to "cut off Assam from India''. While launching a direct attack at opposition leaders like Manish Sisodia, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manoj Tiwari said,

Read: BJP's Sambit Patra calls Shaheen Bagh organiser Imam's speech, an 'open call for Jihad'

"Now they have finally exposed the truth of Shaheen Bagh. And with such people, Manish Sisodia is standing. With such ideology Arvind Kejriwal is standing. I believe there is nothing left to say anymore. This can pose such a massive problem for the country's security. For Delhi's security. I condemn this. The entire Delhi will answer these people on February 8," he said.

Read: SHOCKING: Sharjeel Imam instigates, says ‘cut off Assam from India' by blocking roads

Manish Sisodia 'challenges' BJP

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Saturday, challenged the BJP government to arrest Imam within 24 hours. Furthermore, he alleged that if Imam has still not been arrested, then it would seem as if he was BJP's insider sent to make such inflammatory statements.

Read: Shaheen Bagh organiser STUNG: Watch him reveal the plot to catch the western media's eye

"An individual is talking about separating Assam from India and it is surprising that BJP is doing a press conference over that. You are the country's government, you should arrest him. If he is not arrested, it seems like you are making such an individual say such things to harm the country's environment. I am giving BJP 24 hours time to arrest this individual, else it will seem like he is your man and that you do not care about the country's security," he said to reporters.

Sharjeel Imam: 'Cut off Assam from India'

In the video, Sharjeel Imam says, "If we have 5 lakh organized people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. It is our responsibility to isolate Assam from India, then only they will listen to us."

Read: SHOCKING: Rhythmic 'Jinnah Wali Azadi' demand raised at Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest