'Political Interests Misleading Shaheen Bagh Protesters': Union Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

BJP leader and Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday stated that while he believes and upholds the integrity of the women who are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh, he also feels that they are being misled by certain prejudiced political interests. He sais that the Act was necessary since infiltrators were 'eating away the rights of the people' thereby posing a huge challenge for both the society and the government.

"We have no doubt about the integrity of the sisters who are protesting at Shaheen Bagh. But certain prejudiced political interests have misled them. They should understand that CAA is not meant to end the citizenship of any person. It is only for certain persecuted minorities from three neighboring countries that will be granted citizenship," said Naqvi.

Naqvi also spoke about how people were being misled on the National Population Register (NPR) which was actually the census, by linking it to other acts like the NRC and the CAA. "If certain infiltrators have entered a few places then this is not just a challenge for the government but for the society. The infiltrators are eating away the rights of the people. Some persons have brainwashed a certain section of the society to not take part in the census as well," said Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

'New trend of protests with Friday prayers'

Naqvi spoke about how the issue was being made out of nothing and Muslims were being led to believe 'fabricated' information "A new trend has started which is of 'protests along with prayers' on Fridays. On a fake and fabricated issue, an illusionary picture has been created which is miles away from the truth. The government has repeatedly said that there is no danger to citizenship of any person due to CAA," he stated.

(With Agency Inputs)