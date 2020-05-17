Last Updated:

Amit Shah Calls Final Tranche Of Measures 'a Game-changer' In Health, Education & Business

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier in the day calling them a 'game-changer'

Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier in the day calling them a 'game-changer' in the field of health, education and business sectors. The Finance Minister on Sunday released the policies and measures under the final tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package where she announced 7 steps to uplift rural employement, health and education.

Hailing the Rs 40,000 crore investment into  MGNREGS, Amit Shah stated that "the Modi government will not only help in generating employment for the poor and migrant workers, but will also help create durable livelihood assets, which will greatly boost our rural economy and infrastructure."

"While Prime Minister’s leadership in handling Covid-19 has outshined several developed nations, he has resolved to prepare India for any such pandemic in the future, by strengthening and revamping India’s health sector," said Shah while talking about the government's decision to increase India’s health expenditure. 

While talking about the measures to improve ease of doing business including decriminalisation provisions in the Companies Act. Amit Shah stated that these measures reflected PM's "futuristic vision and commitment towards a self-reliant India." 

