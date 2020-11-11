Amit Shah Congratulates CMs & BJP Workers As Party Achieves Success In Many State By-polls

The results for by-polls held in 58 assembly constituencies across 11 states of the country were announced on Tuesday, November 10. In a big success, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed victory in a majority of the states where by-polls were held. Reacting to the results, Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the state heads and the party workers for the resounding victory. He also expressed his gratitude to the people of the states in which BJP won.

The counting of votes for assembly by-poll elections in the 11 states began at 8 am on Tuesday. They were held in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, vote-counting is also underway in Bihar where the first major electoral exercise was held amid the pandemic.

READ | RJD accuses Nitish Kumar of pressurising officials to delay counting, alleges foul play

BJP wins all eight assembly seats in Gujarat

BJP won all the eight assembly seats in Gujarat. BJP's victory came as a major blow to the opposition Congress which had bagged these constituencies in 2017. The BJP's tally in the 182-member Assembly has now reached 111. The party has also won six out of seven seats in Uttar Pradesh. The remaining one seat has been bagged by Samajwadi Party. Voting for the eight seats was held on November 3 and counting of ballots was taken up on Tuesday. The BJP was also looking set to sweep Madhya Pradesh where it was ahead in 19 of 28 constituencies, according to Election Commission trends.

Votes were also counted for by-elections in Manipur (five seats), Haryana (one), Chhattisgarh (one), Jharkhand (two), Karnataka (two), Nagaland (two), Odisha (two) and Telangana (one).

The votes for the November 3 by-elections were counted along with the ballots for the Bihar polls and progressed in accordance with Election Commission guidelines restricting the number of people in counting halls, officials said. Extensive measures were taken to ensure social distancing.

READ | Bypolls results: BJP ahead in MP, Gujarat and UP

Amit Shah congratulates states for winning by-polls

Shah took to Twitter to wish the states in which BJP claimed the maximum seats and won the by-elections with a clear cut majority. He wished the chief ministers and party workers from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur and Telangana.

Here are the tweets of Amit Shah for the different state heads:

I congratulate CM @NBirenSingh ji, @STikendraBJP and karyakartas of @BJP4Manipur unit on BJP’s resounding victory in the assembly by-polls.



Grateful to the people of the state for their unwavering trust in BJP and PM @narendramodi’s commitment towards the development of Manipur. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 10, 2020

Thank you, Karnataka for your continuous support to BJP.



I congratulate CM @BSYBJP ji, Shri @nalinkateel & karyakartas of @BJP4Karnataka unit on this fantastic victory!



BJP under the guidance of PM @narendramodi will leave no stone unturned towards the development of the state. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 10, 2020

I congratulate our karyakartas of @BJP4Telangana and State President @bandisanjay_bjp on party’s victory in the Dubbaka assembly by-poll.



BJP is committed towards a developed and prosperous Telangana.



Modi govt will continue to deliver on the trust of the people of Telangana. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 10, 2020

READ | 'BJP doing well across majority states, better than exit poll predictions': Amit Malviya

READ |Bihar Elections: Amit Shah dials Nitish Kumar to congratulate as NDA leads in 123 seats

(With inputs from PTI)