Shiv Sena Defends Congress On 'RGF Scam' Allegation, Asks 'will It Stop Chinese Intrusion'

Defending its alliance partner - Congress, Shiv Sena on Saturday in its mouthpiece - Saamana, has asked if raising the issue of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation would solve the LAC standoff. Claiming that reports of de-escalation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) after Commander-level talks is a 'lie', Saamana said that China is not ready to leave Ladakh 'at any cost'. Questioning the Centre on its plans to tackle further intrusion attempts by China, Sena has mocked Defence Minister's visit to Russia for Victory Day parade. The editorial has also mocked on the Wuhan and Malapurram 'diplomacy' and Gujarat visit of Xi Jinping.

Sena defends Cong on RGF scam allegations

Further, Sena in its editorial has blatantly defended the Congress against the recent allegations of the BJP on the RGF scam. It said, "Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have questioned PM Modi on the Chinese intrusion. Instead of responding to the questions, BJP is alleging that Congress received money from China. What does that mean? BJP is alleging that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has received money from a Chinese lawyer. But what is the connection, will intrusion by the Chinese stop after levelling these accusations?"

Congress faces serious accusations

The political blame game between BJP and Congress commenced after 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred in a violent clash with Chinese troops at the LAC on June 15. While the latter questioned the Centre's handling of the crisis, BJP accused the Congress leadership of having close ties with China.

The MoU signed between former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Wang Jiarui, Minister of the International Department of Central Committee of the CPC on August 7, 2008, has come in for criticism. The agreement reportedly pertained to exchanging high-level information and cooperation between Congress and the CPC besides providing the two parties with the "opportunity to consult each other on important bilateral, regional and international developments”.

BJP also raised that Congress-backed RGF had received a donation of Rs.90 lakh from the Chinese Embassy in India in 2006-07. While Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the trust, senior party leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Dr.Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra serve as trustees.

BJP president JP Nadda shared documents to show that the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund money had been donated to the RGF. Terming this as a "brazen fraud", Nadda contended that one family's hunger for wealth had cost India immensely. While the Congress party has admitted that an MoU was signed with CPC, it is yet to respond on the allegations pertaining to the controversial donations to the RGF.

Sena attacks PM

The Shiv Sena on Friday has been attacking the Prime Minister on various issues, in line of attack by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Earlier on Thursday, it said that the PM used the Indian Army's valour in the Galwan valley clash for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The Shiv Sena via mouthpiece Saamana accused the PM is playing "caste and regional card" by highlighting the role of a particular Army regiment. It has claimed that the Prime Minister paid tribute to the Galwan martyrs of Bihar regiment particularly due to Bihar polls scheduled in October-November.

