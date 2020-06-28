'Befitting Reply Given In Ladakh': PM Modi Fires Strong Statement On China In Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the citizens of India's ability to give a befitting reply and its ability to overcome any challenge as he addressed the nation in the 66th edition of Mann Ki Baat - perhaps his newsiest till date. Referring to the violent faceoff with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), PM Modi paid tribute to the martyrs in Ladakh and said that the nation would remain indebted for their supreme sacrifice. Talking about the threats posed by India's neighbours, PM Modi said that India was a peace-loving country but it won't refrain from giving a befitting response if anyone dares to encroach upon India's sovereignty.

"The world has seen India's strength and commitment to protect its sovereignty and borders; in Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given to those eyeing our territories", said PM Modi.

"India knows how to maintain friendship, but it can look someone in the eye and retaliate; our Bravehearts have shown that they won't let any harm be done to Mother India", he added.

"Our effort should be towards making the country stronger and self-reliant - this will be the real tribute to our martyrs", said PM Modi

'India is capable of giving a befitting response'

PM Modi, in his address to the nation on Sunday, said that India had faced many challenges in the past few months including disasters such as Cyclone Amphan, Cyone Nisarga, the coronavirus pandemic, locusts attack and threats from the neighbours and assured the citizens of India's ability to overcome these challenges. Further, PM Modi added that India grew stronger as it overcame each challenge.

Reiterating the need to go vocal for local products, PM Modi said that India knew exactly how to respond to aggression, adding that the call to buy or use Indian made products had increased and that going vocal for local would strengthen India.

"India's resolve is to protect the sovereignity of our country", said PM Modi

"People are saying to me post ladakh standoff they are saying will go for local only. they are saying they have a message vocal for local", said PM Modi.

Watch PM Modi's full Mann Ki Baat here

This is the second time the Prime Minister has spoken at length on the clash; the first was before he held a meeting of Chief Ministers days after the clash. He has also chaired an all-party meeting over the standoff.

Galwan face-off

20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a violent face-off with the Chinese PLA along the Line of Actual control (LAC) at Galwan Valley on June 15. Chinese commanding officer was also killed in retalitation from the Indian Armed Forces. However, the Chinese side have not divulged the number of casualities suffered on their side. Moreover, they have claimed sovereignity over Galwan valley, a claim that New delhi terms as 'exaggerated' and 'untenable'.

Meanwhile, both sides have engaed in Commander Corps level talks in which India put its foot down and has asked China to re-establish pre-April status quo at the LAC. COAS NM Naravane recently visited forward locations in Leh & Ladakh to review preparedness of the Armed forces and briefed the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about it.

