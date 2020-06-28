'Shouldn't Say What Makes China & Pak Happy': Amit Shah Slams Rahul's 'shallow Politics'

Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for indulging in 'shallow politics' and dared them to have a discussion about India's ongoing faceoff with China in the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, took to Twitter and accused the Prime Minister of surrendering the Indian territory to Chinese aggression and has launched a series of attacks along these lines, accusing him of lying to the people of India. Responding to the claims made by Rahul Gandhi, HM Amit Shah slammed the Opposition for not standing by the soldiers and for politicising the issue.

In an interview with ANI on Sunday, Shah asked Rahul Gandhi to introspect about the term 'surrender Modi' used by him and said that it was being encouraged by Pakistan & China. HM Amit Shah slammed the Congress party for indulging in 'shallow politics' and said that it pained him to see the president of a big political party toeing the lines of China and Pakistan. Further, Amit Shah dared the Congress to engage in a debate on issues pertaining to China - right from 1962 till the present date.

"Yes we are fully capable of handling anti-India propaganda but it does pain when a former President of such a big political party does "ochi rajiniti (shallow-minded politics) at a time of problems. It is a matter of self-introspection for him and Congress that his hashtag is being taken forward by Pakistan and China. It is not for me. It is a matter of concern for Congress that hashtag of their leader is being encouraged by Pakistan and China. You say what China and Pakistan like. And at this time of crisis," added Amit Shah.

"There will be parliament (session). If you want to discuss, we will. Let all be discussed from 1962 to today. No one is afraid of discussion. But when the soldiers of the country are making efforts, the government is taking solid steps after taking a stand. At that time, making statements that please Pakistan and China, this should not be done," he said.

Rahul Gandhi: 'China has occupied our land'

In yet another attack on the Centre, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged PM Modi to 'speak the truth' and tell people if Chinese have occupied any Indian territory. Gandhi claimed that he has 'heard' that the Chinese have occupied Indian territory at not one but three locations. He further raised the query of why were the soldiers martyred at Galwan Valley sent 'unarmed,' inspite of EAM S Jaishankar's clarification that it was not so. This attack came before the Prime Minister's almost unprecedentedly strong statement against China in his Mann Ki Baat address.

