Amit Shah Fires At TMC Over Attack On Nadda's Convoy, Says 'Where Power Goes To Head....'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday stated that the attack on BJP President JP Nadda at Diamond Harbour was not just an attack on BJP, but an attack on the democracy in West Bengal.

"My Bengal tour is ending today. Some days back, there was an attack on the convoy of our national president (JP Nadda) by Trinamool Congress workers at Diamond Harbour. We condemn this act. We believe that everyone has a right to raise their voice in democracy and take it to the people," Shah said at a press conference held at Birbhum after concluding his roadshow in West Bengal's Bolpur.

READ | Amit Shah Cites Falling GDP, Income & FDI In Bengal; Alleges 'TMC Working Only For Nephew'

READ | Amit Shah Says 'CAA Rules To Be Framed After COVID Vaccination'; Opines On Centre V Mamata

'When power goest to head'

"People who are in power should ensure that every political party should be able to communicate their message to the people. I believe that an attack on the country's biggest political party's head is not just an attack on the BJP but an attack on the democratic system in West Bengal. The entire onus of this attack is on TMC government and party workers," he added.

In a scathing attack on the ruling TMC in West Bengal, the union home minister said such attacks by TMC will only make BJP stronger and it will respond not by violence but democracy. He stated that people resort to violence when the power goes to their head.

"BJP will grow stronger and act bolder if such attacks take place routinely. The answer to violence is not violence and the BJP workers have decided that we will answer violence with democracy," he said while questioning the silence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the attack on Nadda as the TMC workers supported the attack.

"My concern is that after this attack, there was no reasonable reaction of the state's chief minister. TMC leaders were seen supporting this attack. I want to mention that more than 300 BJP workers have been killed in the state. There is no investigation being conducted in these political killings," he added.

While addressing the press conference, Shah pointed out on a number of issues that have gripped the state due to the "misrule" of the left government for three decades followed by the TMC for a decade. While giving statistics on West Bengal's falling GDP, per-person income, and industrial growth, he stated that Bengal contributed to 1/3rd of India's GDB during the independence which has come down to minimal figures. He added that per-person income of Bengal was nearly double of Maharashtra in 1960, which is now half of Maharashtra's. The home minister asked who is responsible for the plight of the state while targeting Mamata led TMC and the communist rule of three decades.

READ | TMC's Derek O'Brien Hits Back At Amit Shah's Allegations, Labels BJP As 'Tourist Gang'

READ | People Of Bengal Yearning For Change, Want To Get Rid Of Bangladeshi Infiltration: Amit Shah