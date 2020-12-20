TMC's Derek O'Brien Hits Back At Amit Shah's Allegations, Labels BJP As 'Tourist Gang'

As the battle between the TMC and the BJP intensifies with each passing day in the run-up to the West Bengal Assembly Polls, leaders from both the parties continue to engage in a battle of words to attack the credibility of the opposition. With Union Home Minister Amit Shah currently on a 2-day visit to Bengal to mobilise support for the party, TMC MP Derek O'Brien has now dissected the former BJP chief's speech in Midnapore on Saturday, highlighting 7 false claims made by Shah. The TMC MP shared the 'Fact Check' on Sunday morning and has also labelled the BJP as the 'Tourist Gang' in his tweet.

While Amit Shah claimed that 300 BJP workers have been killed in 1.5 years hinting at a failure of the law & order situation, O'Brien countered by stating that workers of the saffron party are being killed because of 'infighting' and by 'suicides' which are being passed on as 'political killings'. On Shah's accusations of Bengal depriving farmers under PM Kisan Yojana, the TMC MP asserted that the state government is providing farmers with annual assistance of Rs 5,000 per acre and also pays full insurance premium under Sasya Biman.

Countering Shah's claim of people in Bengal not being given benefits under Ayushmann Bharat, O'Brien mentioned the Swasthra Sathi under which 1.4 crore families have been provided with health insurance benefits up to Rs 5 lakh per annum. He also hit out at the Home Minister for claiming that the state government did not provide 'adequate security' to JP Nadda on his visit and stated that the BJP chief was provided with Z+ security but the latter had violated all regulations by allowing a large convoy of vehicles to follow him.

#FactCheck of the speech made in Bengal by the henchman of the “tourist gang”.



7 pieces of concocted, false info in one speech. Actually, by his standards, quite low! pic.twitter.com/MgvktqcFt3 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 20, 2020

Amit Shah's visit to Bengal

In Midnapore on Saturday, Amit Shah had launched a no-holds-barred attack against the ruling Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "I want to ask Mamata Banerjee, were you with the Trinamool from the start? No, you left Congress to form the party. Today, when Suvendu ji is leaving TMC in a revolt against injustice, you find it flip-flopping? This is just the start. By the time elections come, you will be standing alone," said Amit Shah.

The rally also saw the induction of 23 new leaders into the saffron party including rebels from the TMC. A notable new induction was former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, whose family is said to hold high-influence in 50 assembly constituencies. Suvendu Adhikari's resignation which was followed by 9 others could prove to be a significant setback for Mamata Banerjee who is eyeing a third consecutive term as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

On Sunday, the BJP leader also held a massive roadshow in Bolpur after which he held a press briefing. The Union Home Minister cited West Bengal's falling GDP, per-person income, and industrial growth stating that the ruling party was working 'only for its nephew' in the state. The Home Minister also slammed TMC for reducing FDI in Bengal to its lowest-ever rate, calling the impossible feat 'an achievement' for the ruling party.

