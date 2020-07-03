Amit Shah, JP Nadda Hail 'morale Boosting' Leh Visit Of PM Narendra Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to frontline soldiers in Leh on Friday saying the act will boost the morale of armed forces, in the backdrop of simmering tensions with China at the border.

"Leading from the front," said Amit Shah on Twitter, while sharing photos of PM Modi's visit. JP Nadda said the PM's address to the jawans "give words to the emotion of 130 crore Indians" which will be a "morale booster" for the armed forces.

PM Modi in Leh

In a significant development amid the rising tensions on the border with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Leh on Friday morning, along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane to take stock of the situation in Eastern Ladakh. PM Modi’s visit to Leh, which comes as an unforeseeable and unprecedented development, assumes massive significance as India is engaged in multifaceted tensions with China.

PM Modi while addressing the troops lauded their dedication with which they are protecting the motherland. PM Modi said their willpower is as firm as the mountains where they are posted. The Prime Minister also paid tributes to the soldiers martyred in the Galwan Valley clash.

