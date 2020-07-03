Rahul Gandhi Responds 'Someone Is Lying' About Ladakh After PM Modi's Speech To Troops

Reacting to PM Modi's speech to the jawans at Ladakh, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, alleged that contrary to PM's claims on Chinese intrusion, 'Ladakhis say China took our land'. Gandhi shared a video of several people talking about China's repeated incursions into the 'Finger area in Ladakh'. The Wayanad MP has repeatedly attacked the PM claiming that he must 'break his silence on the Galwan clashes', inspite PM Modi's several public addresses on the issue.

'Vande Mataram' & 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', resound forces in Leh as PM Modi's chopper lands

Rahul Gandhi:'Someone is lying'

Ladakhis say:

China took our land.



PM says:

Nobody took our land.



Obviously, someone is lying. pic.twitter.com/kWNQQhjlY7 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 3, 2020

In June 30 talks over LAC faceoff, India & China emphasize on speedy de-escalation:Sources

PM Modi addresses soldiers in Ladakh

In a sudden visit to the Indian Army's Nimu base in Ladakh, PM Modi accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited the Eastern Ladakh area. The Prime Minister interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP at one of the forward locations in Nimu - located at 11,000 feet, surrounded by the Zanskar range in Leh. In his speech, PM Modi lauded the Indian Armed forces' dedication likening it to the firm surrounding mountains in Ladakh. The Prime Minister also paid tributes to the soldiers martyred in the Galwan Valley clash, reaffirming that the world was uniting against vistaarvaad (Expansionism) while promoting vikasvaad (Developmental growth).

Paying his tributes to the soldiers who were martyred in the Galwan valley clash, PM Modi said, "The bravery of 14 Corps will be talked about everywhere. Those who are weak can never initiate peace, bravery is a pre-requisite for peace," adding, "We are the same people who pray to the flute playing Lord Krishna but we are also the same people who idolise and follow the same Lord Krishna who carries the 'Sudarshana Chakra'". He also said that he always remembers Bharat mata and the mothers of the soldiers while deciding on national security.

China on the backfoot on PM Modi's Leh visit, says 'talks are on' in first response

Indo-China talks

The third meeting between Indian and Chinese senior military commanders at Chushul on June 30 emphasised on 'expeditious, phased, and stepwise de-escalation'. In the previous talks between the two sides, India demanded a return to status quo in April, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the Galwan and Pangong Tso areas. In diplomatic talks too between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, both sides have maintained that the situation would be handled in a responsible manner and India and China shall hold more meetings to arrive at a mutually agreeable solution and to ensure peace along the LAC as per bilateral agreements.

PM Modi's FULL Ladakh Speech: 'The world has united against expansionists,' China warned

What happened at Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. Sources revealed that India's colonel Santosh Babu and two jawans were attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods while removing a tent put up by China at patrol point 14, leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals. China, which has not revealed its casualties from June 15 clashes, has admitted the loss of a Commanding officer.