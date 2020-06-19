'India Is One': Amit Shah Touts Political Consensus After All-Party Meet On LAC Faceoff

All political parties are proud of our armed forces, their valour and have full faith in them to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday after the all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting was called to discuss the recent tensions on the India-China border across the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and the subsequent deadly clashes this week.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said the meeting had an unequivocal message - "India is one when it comes to national security". He added, "The all-party meeting today was enriched by the views of various esteemed leaders. It was a manifestation of PM’s commitment to take all political stakeholders along, when it comes to key matters involving India’s strategic interests."

Meeting had an unequivocal message - India is one when it comes to national security. All parties are proud of our armed forces, their valour and have full faith in them to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity. pic.twitter.com/DuJUs62tN9 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 19, 2020

PM's statement post-meet

Asserting that China is not on Indian soil, PM Narendra Modi, on Friday, said that none of India's border posts have been captured, nor had China breached the Indian borders, at the all-party meeting chaired by him to brief political parties on the LAC situation. He added that the 20 martyrs died fighting and saving the motherland from the enemy. He also said that the Army has always done whatever is necessary to protect India's sovereignty — be it deployment action or counteraction.

All parties briefed about LAC

After paying tribute to the 20 fallen warriors, by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed the attendees on the standoff. Most parties barring for the Left and Congress backed the Prime Minister's leadership on this occasion. As per sources, the Left parties did not even condemn China for its dastardly action.

