Delhi: Nityanand Rai Exudes Confidence In HM Amit Shah's Leadership Amid COVID Crisis

Union Minister for State for Home Nityanand Rai on Thursday visited four rapid testing centres of COVID-19 in different parts of Delhi. He stated that under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah, COVID-19 pandemic will come to an end in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, Rai stated that situation in Delhi is worrisome, but after the Home Minister himself took over the command in his own hands, many steps have been taken to fight coronavirus

"With the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and efforts of Home Minister Amit Shah, COVID-19 pandemic will be defeated in Delhi. The situation in Delhi is worrisome, but after the Home Minister himself took over the command in his own hands, many steps have been taken to fight coronavirus. Home Minister Amit Shah himself visited the LNJP Hospital, a COVID-19 dedicated hospital to take stock of the situation," he said.

Rai stated that the Delhi government is also making efforts to fight with coronavirus cases. The Union Minister said that the benefit of rapid antigen methodology testing system gives results within 15 minutes.

"Total 169 rapid testing centres have been set up today and the tests are being conducted via new Rapid Antigen methodology approved by ICMR. The benefit of rapid testing is that results come out within 15 minutes," said Rai.

Amid worsening Covid-19 situation in the national capital, Home Minister Shah on Sunday had met Delhi CM Kejriwal, and L-G Anil Baijal. The Home Minister had declared that testing in the national capital will double within the next two days and would triple in next six days. He also said that a door-to-door survey will be done in containment areas for effective contact mapping. 500 railway coaches have been allotted which will increase Delhi Hospital's capacity by 8,000 beds. The Home Minister also transferred 4 IAS officers to New Delhi to assist in COVID management and directed attachment to Delhi Government of two senior IAS officers.

Delhi: Testing capped at Rs 2400

The MHA has also stated that from 18 June, Delhi will be given priority to test COVID-19 patients via Rapid Antigen method, approved by ICMR. The apex science council has stated that negative results of the antigen must be confirmed by RT-PCR tests. MHA stated that 177692 people have been surveyed in the 242 containment zones bu June 15-16, the remaining will be surveyed by June 20.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

The deaths from COVID-19 in the city mounted to 1,837 on Tuesday while 1,859 fresh coronavirus cases took the tally in the national capital to over 44,000-mark, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 1,400 on Monday.

From June 12-14, over 2,000 cases were reported per day in the city. The highest spike of 2,224 fresh cases was recorded on June 14. The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has climbed to 1,837, and the total number of cases mounted to 44,688

