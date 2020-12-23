Amit Shah Lauds Mass Participation In DDC Polls, Thanks People For Reposing Faith In BJP

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah thanked the people of Jammu and Kashmir for propelling BJP as the single-largest party in the recently concluded DDC polls. According to him, conducting the District Development Council election was a testimony of the Centre's commitment to restore grassroots democracy in the Union Territory. Lauding the great voter turnout in the polls, he also hailed the security forces and local administration for successfully holding these polls. Moreover, he reiterated that BJP shall continue to work towards J&K's development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi government is doing everything possible to restore the grass root democracy in Jammu & Kashmir. The recently held DDC polls for the first time in the history of J&K is the testimony of the same.



The mass participation in these elections reflects people’s faith in democracy. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 23, 2020

Congratulations to the people of J&K for such great turnout in DDC polls. I applaud the efforts of our security forces & local administration for successfully conducting these multi-phased elections. This will further boost the morale and trust of people of J&K in democracy. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 23, 2020

I heartily thank our sisters and brothers of J&K for voting BJP as the single largest party in the District Development Council elections. BJP under the leadership of PM @narendramodi ji will continue to work relentlessly towards the prosperity and development of the J&K region. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 23, 2020

Gupkar alliance wins maximum seats

The DDC election was conducted in 8 phases between November 28 and December 19, with a voter turnout of 51.42%. It was the first big election held after the revocation of J&K's special status. Requisite amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act 1989 and J&K Panchayati Raj Rules 1996 enabled the setting up of District Development Councils. The DDC which will have a term of 5 years replaces the District Planning and Development Boards which were headed by a Cabinet Minister of the erstwhile state of J&K.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Alliance emerged as the single-largest coalition by winning 110 seats. Its constituents- NC, PDP, JKPC, CPI(M) and JKPM bagged 67, 27, 8, 5 and three seats respectively. After winning 26 seats in the DDC election, Congress too has decided to support the opposition alliance. On the other hand, BJP too made inroads in the Union Territory by becoming the single-largest party with 75 seats. However, the newly formed Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) could not make a substantive impact gaining only 12 seats.

Independents too made a major dent with 50 seats. As per BJP's DDC polls in-charge Anurag Thakur, the combined vote share of BJP and Independents amounts to a little over 52%. Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday, the MoS Finance asserted that the people wanted to move towards development. Moreover, he hailed the results as a "win for democracy". Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti contended that the people's verdict was a rejection of the decision to abrogate Article 370.

