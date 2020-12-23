Chidambaram Sees 'good Signs' In DDC Polls Results After Congress Wins 26 Of 118 Contested

As the Gupkar alliance won the maximum seats in the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader P Chidambaram has complimented the voters for their courage and resolve. Chidambaram's response assumes significance as the Congress had pulled out of the Gupkar alliance after BJP's massive attack on the party. While Chidambaram has openly spoken in favour of the Gupkar alliance, J&K Congress initially maintained silence over their alliance. In a flip, it again distanced itself from Muftis and Abdullahs and the Gupkar alliance after BJP claimed that Congress is supporting 'anti-nationals.'

Chidambaram in a tweet on Wednesday also said that in Jammu region too, a significant number of voters have rejected the "divisive and polarising politics of the BJP". "Both the Congress and the Gupkar Alliance have stood up to the BJP and may win as many seats as the BJP. That is a good sign," he added. Congress has won 26 seats in the DDC polls out of the 118 seats it contested.

Undeterred by the denial of democratic rights, the voters of the Kashmir valley have firmly rejected the BJP and its misguided Kashmir policy. I compliment the voters for their courage and resolve — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 22, 2020

DDC polls result

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration emerged as the single-largest coalition in the first-ever District Development Council polls in Jammu and Kashmir and first political activity in J&K after abrogation of Article 370. On the other hand, BJP too made inroads in the Union Territory by becoming the single-largest party. While it has performed well in the Jammu region, three of its top candidates - Er. Aijaz Hussain, Aijaz Ahmed Khan, and Mina Lateef won in the Kashmir valley. BJP won 74 seats, the Gupkar alliance won 112 seats. The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) put up a dismal performance by bagging 12 seats. Here are the final numbers:

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti said that the poll result has shown that the people of Jammu and Kashmir rejected the "unconstitutional decision to abrogate Article 370." She also claimed that the Government of India engineered a split in PDP, and congratulated National Investigation Agency (NIA) days after filing his nomination for the first ever District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Similarly, Omar Abdullah called upon BJP to pay heed to the people's voice. He stressed that the alliance was emerging victorious despite facing obstacles such as illegal detentions, agency threats and pressures, and stopping candidates from campaigning. Thanking the people of the state for their support, Abdullah asserted that the PAGD will continue to fight for their rights.

READ | MoS Anurag Thakur reacts to DDC results, says J&K wants to write history of 'New Kashmir'

READ | Abdullah, Mufti call DDC poll trends 'encouraging' as PAGD leads in over 100 seats

Congress Breaks Silence; Says It's Not Part Of Gupkar Alliance

The Congress had asserted that it was not a part of the Gupkar Alliance and was contesting the district development council elections (DDC) in Jammu and Kashmir to "expose" the BJP through democratic means. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a statement that the party was against any foreign intervention in India’s internal affairs, including in Jammu and Kashmir. "The Congress party is not part of the Gupkar Alliance or the People's Association for Gupkar Declaration,” Surjewala said. Surjewala’s response comes after the BJP targeted the Congress, saying it should clarify if it agrees with the "anti-national" views of the NC and the PDP.

The PAGD which has several Jammu and Kashmir parties as its constituents is pressing for restoration of J&K’s special status and statehood. Local Congress leaders in J&K have maintained that they are not part of the Gupkar Alliance and are only going for a seat-sharing arrangement for the DDC polls.

READ | J-K authorities detain at least 20 political leaders on eve of DDC poll counting

READ | DDC poll result: Gupkar Alliance wins maximum seats, BJP emerges as single-largest party