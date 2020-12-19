Amit Shah Meets NIA Officials Over Arrest Of Al-Qaeda Terrorists From WB's Murshidabad

As Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, sources said that he held a meeting with NIA officials in relation to its recent crackdown in Murshidabad. In November, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested an alleged Al-Qaeda operative from West Bengal's Murshidabad. The accused, identified as Abdul Momin Mondal, (32) was found to be involved in garnering funds for inciting terrorist activities in the country. He was produced before the court in Murshidabad and was sent on a transit remand to the NIA by the court to transport the operative to Delhi.

READ | Amit Shah reaches WB for two-day visit, all eyes on Suvendu Adhikari amid exodus in TMC

NIA crackdown in Murshidabad

As per sources, Abdul Momin Mondal is not the first terrorist to have been picked up from West Bengal's Murshidabad. Last month, the NIA had apprehended Al-Qaeda operative Shamim Ansari from his residence at Jalangi for his alleged involvement with the Pakistan-sponsored module. Earlier, reacting to the arrest, TMC MP of Murshidabad had said that he has no such knowledge of any arrest and he along with his supporters will protest if attempts are made to defame WB CM Mamata Banerjee.

READ | Al-Qaeda Terrorist Arrested From West Bengal's Murshidabad By NIA

Amit Shah's Bengal visit

On Saturday, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata after 1 am, amid massive rebellion in the ruling Trinamool Congress. Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Mamata Banerjee ruled state and will take stock of his BJP's work in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections slated to be held next year. Amit Shah extended his tribute to Rabindranath Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee after reaching Bengal. Speculations are rife that ex-TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari, may join the BJP during Shah's visit along with a slew of disgruntled TMC leaders, including some MLAs such as Silbhadra Dutta and Jitendra Tiwari.

READ | NIA files chargesheet against 10 Khalistani terrorists in cases of violence in Punjab

READ | RJD's Shivanand Tiwary calls ally Cong's Rahul Gandhi 'uninspiring'; taunts his own party