NIA Files Chargesheet Against 10 Khalistani Terrorists In Cases Of Violence In Punjab

In a massive crackdown on terror outfit — Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed another chargesheet against 10 members of the group under charges of criminal conspiracy, violence and sedition.

Designated terrorist and head of the secessionist outfit, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has also been named in the chargesheet along with others namely— Pargat Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Manjeet Singh, Jatinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Harpreet Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Harmeet Singh.

"Investigation in the case has revealed that the SFJ has launched an incessant campaign using numerous social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube channels and a number of websites to propagate sedition and disturb peace and harmony in India," a statement said.

The chargesheet has been filed by the investigative body under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) pertaining to the 2017-18 violence and arson in Punjab. The Khalistani outfit has also been named for carrying out propaganda activities, both online and on-ground, in support of the Referendum-2020.

SFJ radicalizing youth via social media: NIA

Earlier the NIA had filed a chargesheet on December 9 against 16 foreign-based Khalistani supporters under SFJ. As per the NIA, the SFJ has launched a massive social media campaign to propagate sedition as well as enmity on the grounds of region and religion, to radicalise impressionable youth. "These acts were committed by a gang of radicalised Sikh youth under the direction and financial assistance from SFJ handlers located abroad as part of an organised conspiracy by the accused for launching a concerted secessionist campaign for the creation of Khalistan," the NIA said in a statement.

"These social media accounts are being used to radicalise impressionable youth and breed enmity on the grounds of region and religion. The investigation has also clearly established that Gurpatwant Singh Pannun radicalised and recruited the other accused persons into SFJ, an organisation declared as an "Unlawful Association" under UAPA," it added.

On December 7, the Delhi police had arrested five suspected terrorists having links with Khalistan and ISI. The arrest took place after an encounter that took place in Delhi's Shakarpoor area. Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) which was formed in 2007, seeks a separate homeland for Sikhs — a “Khalistan” in Punjab. India banned the US-based terror outfit in 2009.

(With Agency Inputs)