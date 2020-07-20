Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh Likely To Join PM Modi In Ayodhya For Ram Mandir 'Bhoomi Pujan'

Soon after the Prime Minister's Office finalised August 5 as the day for the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, sources have reported that several prominent leaders will be joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh for the ceremony which will reportedly be telecasted live. The prominent guest list includes Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, former BJP President LK Advani, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP leaders Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi. Sources have also reported that the guest list has been kept short due to the COVID-19 pandemic and only 12-15 VVIPs have been invited including the aforementioned leaders.

According to Trust president Nritya Gopal Das, the "Bhoomi Pujan" will be performed with the placing of a 40-kg silver brick at the sanctum Santorum. Three-day-long Vedic rituals, beginning August 3, will precede the main ceremony. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath will also join the "Bhoomi Pujan" ceremony.

Ram Mandir Trust formation & meetings

Prime Minister Modi had announced the formation of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in the Lok Sabha on February 5, with his own former Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra heading the construction committee. The committee has met several times and has invited the PM to lay the foundation stone when the construction begins. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on March 25 performed special puja and shifted Ram Lalla from the makeshift temple in Ayodhya to another a pre-fabricated temple in the same premises.

Sharad Pawar takes a jibe at PM Modi

Ahead of the foundation laying ceremony, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday took a jibe at the Prime Minister's visit as he remarked that while everyone is thinking of how to fight the battle against Coronavirus, some people think that the pandemic will be mitigated by building a temple. Pawar's remarks triggered a controversy as several leaders jumped to criticise the NCP chief. One of the RSS leaders, Ramlal took to Twitter asking why some political parties have problem with the name of Lord Ram and his Temple.

Meanwhile, NCP's ally Shiv Sena has claimed that it does not need an invitation to visit Ayodhya. Sena MP Sanjay Raut stated that CM Uddhav Thackeray had visited Ayodhya after taking oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister and that Shiv Sena had removed the obstacles in the path of construction of Ram Temple.

