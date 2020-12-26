Amit Shah Sounds Assam's 2021 Poll Bugle; Says 'only A BJP Govt Can Stop Infiltration'

Ahead of the Assam polls, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, sounded the poll bugle saying that the state's two biggest problems were infiltration and floods, while addressing a rally in Assam's Kamrup. Asserting that only BJP government can stop infiltration, he added that infiltration affects our culture, arts, and snatches away opportunities from our youth. Shah is on a 3-day visit to Assam and Manipur to oversee poll strategies of BJP in the 2021 elections.

" For years, those who kept peace away from Assam - this state's biggest problems are two - infiltration and floods. Can Congress or any of these other parties, can they stop infiltration? Only the BJP government can stop infiltration - under Narendra Modi's leadership. Infiltration affects our culture, arts and snatches away opportunities from our youth," said Shah.

He added, "All separatists groups have slowly left the path of violence and joined the mainstream. Bodo youth who used to carry guns are now joining the mainstream. Recently conducted polls saw 80% voting without a single incident of violence. This pair (Sonowal-Biswa Sharma) has crossed several hurdles in the story of Assam's progress. People of Assam will give the mandate to BJP in 2021."

Shah landed in Guwahati at 1 AM on Saturday to kick off his 3-day visit to Assam and Manipur. During his visit, he will lay the foundation stone for a new medical college in Guwahati, distribute financial grants to 8,000 'manghars' or Vaishnavite monasteries under the Assam Darshan program, lay foundation for the development of 'Batadrava Than' as a cultural and tourist destination and 9 law colleges which will be established across Assam. Later on December 27, Shah will attend an event in Imphal where he will lay the foundation stones of the Churachandpur Medical College, the state government guest house at Imphal, the Manipur Bhawan, Dwarka in New Delhi, IIT at Muongkhong, the State Police Headquarters at Imphal, and the Integrated Command and Control Centre City in Imphal.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam has kickstarted its election process for the upcoming Assembly polls with the formation of a 16-member State Election Committee - including CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma and state chief Ranjeet Kumar Das. The election to the 126-member Assam assembly is likely to be held in March-April 2021 where BJP eyes to retain the state. Assam witnessed massive protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR, as Assamese people fear a massive inrush of migrants which will threaten their indigenous culture - violating the Assam accords. The BJP is yet to convince the state subjects of the merits of CAA, after the disastrous NRC drive which resulted in the exclusion of 19 lakh citizens.

