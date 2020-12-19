Amit Shah Thanks Midnapore For Support; Promises To Fulfill Dream Of 'Sonar Bangla'

After addressing Midnapore in a massive rally on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah thanked the people of the district for their support, promising to leave 'no stone unturned' in their dream of turning West Bengal into 'Sonar Bangla.' "I thank people of Midnapore from the bottom of my heart for such massive support. BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will leave no stone unturned in realizing the dream of Sonar Bangla," he tweeted.

I thank people of Midnapore from the bottom of my heart for such a massive support.



BJP under the leadership of PM @narendramodi ji will leave no stone unturned in realising the dream of Sonar Bangla. pic.twitter.com/4bnccw6LFU — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 19, 2020

Amit Shah addresses rally in Midnapore

Amit Shah's tweet comes after his address from the Midnapore College ground today, where the leader launched a no-holds-barred attack against the ruling Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "I want to ask Mamata Banerjee, were you with the Trinamool from the start? No, you left Congress to form the party. Today, when Suvendu ji is leaving TMC in a revolt against injustice, you find it flip-flopping? This is just the start. By the time elections come, you will be standing alone," said Amit Shah.

"The kind of tsunami I am seeing today, you would have never imagined. The people coming to us are coming against your politics of appeasement and nepotism. Good people from Congress, Trinamool, CPM all under the leadership of Shubhendu Bhai have joined BJP today to work under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji," he added.

The rally also saw the induction of 23 new leaders into the saffron party including rebels from the TMC. A notable new induction was former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, whose family is said to hold high-influence in 50 assembly constituencies. Suvendu Adhikari's resignation which was followed by 9 others could prove to be a significant setback for Mamata Banerjee who is eyeing a third consecutive term as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

After its limited presence in the politically polarised state for decades, the BJP emerged as the main rival of the ruling TMC in the 2019 general election, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats. The saffron party is looking to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance at a grander-scale in the 2021 assembly elections.

