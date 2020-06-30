Amit Shah To Chair GoM Meeting Over Implementation Of PMGKAY On June 30 At 7 Pm

Following the Prime Minister's Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) extension announcement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to chair a meeting of the Group of Minister to administer the scheme extension effectively. All the eight ministers are set to be present at the meeting chaired by the Home Minister on Tuesday at 7 pm. This comes after PM Modi announced the extension of PMGKAY benefits till November this year, in his live address to the nation on Tuesday.

PM Modi extends PMGKAY benefits

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the nation and announced the extension of PMGKAY benefits until the end of November. Under the scheme, the Central Government shall provide either one kg of wheat or rice to every family of the needy till then end of the scheme. The Prime Minister in his live address informed that almost 80 crore people have benefitted under the PMGKAY scheme so far amid the Coronavirus forced lockdown.

Announcing the extension of PMGKAY, PM Modi highlighted that almost Rs 90,000 crores will be spent by the government in providing free ration till the end of November. He added that if the cost of the past three months is added, then the total relief amount under the PMGKAY scheme will reach Rs 1.5 lakh crores. Apart from wheat and rice, each family member will also be provided with 1 kg of Chana Dal monthly for free, PM Modi announced in his live speech.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that so far under the PMGKAR scheme, the Indian Government has provided free ration to the number of citizens that equals to 2.5 times of the entire American population, 12 times of Britain's population and twice of the European Union's population. PM Modi also made a note of the rising incidents of public negligence of the national directives issued to battle COVID-19. He called for a firm resolute amongst the citizens to observe the guidelines and urged citizens to remain cautious as monsoon prevails.

