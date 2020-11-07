Amit Shah Urges All To Give PM's Leadership A Chance: 'Will Make Sonar Bangla In 5 Yrs'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that if PM Narendra Modi's leadership is given a chance, BJP government will turn the state into 'Sonar Bangla' within 5 years. Declaring that BJP's aim is 'development of West Bengal', the Union Minister requested the people of the state to give PM Modi a chance. He also assured the public that the Citizenship Amendments Act (CAA) will also be implemented.

Amit Shah urges people to give chance to PM Modi's leadership

Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister, Shah said that since 2010, Mamata Banerjee-led government has been making hollow promises and turning people's hopes into despair. Amit Shah also said, 'Trinamool didn't shy away from corruption even during COVID-19 and flood relief work.' Pointing towards the killing of over 100 BJP workers, Shah asserted that West Bengal leads in the country when it comes to the killing of political workers 'What action has been taken against it,' he asked.

Hitting out at the state government, the Home Minister said that due to the infiltration that is going on in West Bengal, the borders in the state are not secure. Sounding confident over BJP's win in the upcoming assembly elections, Shah said that this year BJP will form government in West Bengal with over 200 seats. 'Those who blessed in Lok Sabha polls will again bless us.' he added.

Shah attacks Mamata Banerjee-led govt

7 questions to Mamata Didi,



1) Why she hasn’t sent crime records to NCB?



Why Bengal is leading in...

2) Crimes against women (CAW)?

3) Attempts to Rape?

4) Acid attacks?

5) Missing women?

6) Failing to find missing women?



7) Why conviction rate in CAW is only 5.3% in Bengal? pic.twitter.com/zmD80IFcaD — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 6, 2020

Highlighting increasing cases of rape, acid attacks, missing women, other crimes against women, Shah questioned Mamata Banerjee that why she hasn't sent crime records to NCB. He also informed that approximately 80 schemes of PM Modi government have been blocked by her. 'I want to assure our hardworking farmers of West Bengal that from May 2021 you will get Rs 6,000 directly in your bank account under PM Modi's KISAN scheme, as people are going to elect BJP govt in the state,' Shah added.

