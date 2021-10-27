AMMK's TTV Dhinakaran Backs Panneerselvam's Comments On Re-inducting Sasikala Into AIADMK

Backing AIADMK co-convenor O Panneerselvam on his statement on re-induction of Sasikala, AMMK Chief TTV Dhinakaran supported him on Wednesday, October 27, and said that what he has spoken is right, and that AMMK supports his decision.

While addressing the press after participating in the event of garlanding the portrait of Maruthu Pandiyar brothers in Thanjavur on the occasion of Guru puja, TTV Dhinakaran said, "OPS is always calm and composed. He has spoken the right thing, and what he has said is absolutely a fact." Apart from this, he added, "Marudhu Pandiyars are known for their bravery and sacrifice. We (AMMK) would like to tread their path and set up a strong government like Amma (late former CM J. Jayalalithaa)."

Dhinakaran further added, "AMMK was formed to continue what late J. Jayalalithaa intended to do. We will continue to fight and we're not the ones to back down after facing defeat. We are the children of 'Amma'.

Sasikala's pursuit to re-join AIADMK as party's 'General Secretary'

While AIADMK leader and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami has not given the green light to re-induct Sasikala into the party, his peer O Panneerselvam (OPS) has asserted that the party leadership would hold discussions on her possible inclusion. OPS said that anyone could join the party if the people, for whom elections are fought, accepted the move.

Incidentally, OPS rebelled against Sasikala in 2016 when she ousted him and tried to appoint herself as the CM but later installed Edappadi K Palaniswami in the top post.

Now, V K Sasikala, widely known as 'Chinnamma' is all set to make a return to politics after being dispelled from the party in 2016. She has now vowed to return to active politics, referring to herself as 'AIADMK general Secretary'.

AIADMK had expelled Sasikala after she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case in 2016. She is set to commence a 5-day tour of Tamil Nadu, sources reported on Tuesday, October 26.

As per schedule, she is set to attend TTV Dinakaran's son's reception in Thanjavur on October 27. Following this, Sasikala will visit Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Pasumpon and Tirunalveli on the following days.

Image: PTI