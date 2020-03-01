Andhra Pradesh Sets New Record, Disburses Pensions To 59 Lakh People At Their Doorsteps

The Andhra Pradesh government under its pension disbursal programme claimed to have set a new record by providing door-delivery of social security pension to 58.99 lakh poor people in the state. The YSRCP government undertook the massive pension disbursal programme under the YSR Pension Kanuka scheme, for the second consecutive month.

State government officials said that by Sunday afternoon, 47 lakh pensions were delivered by the volunteers at the ward and village Secretariats. The pensions were delivered by the volunteers to avoid any scope for corruption or prejudice. The volunteers began door-delivery of pensions even before dawn and gained momentum as the day progressed.

READ | Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Meets PM Modi; Gifts Him Statuette Of Lord Balaji

Door-to-door pensions to beneficiaries

The Jaganmohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government said door-delivery of pensions has helped senior citizens escape the long waits and saved the old, sick, and disabled beneficiaries the hassle of visiting pension disbursement offices. The beneficiaries were pleasantly surprised on receiving their pension on Sunday. Officials claimed that Andhra Pradesh is the first state in the country to take up such an initiative.

Ensuring hassle-free delivery of pension, the volunteers and village secretariats working on the initiative were equipped with smartphones with biometric information of the beneficiaries. The amount was transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

READ | Andhra Vigilance Dept Unearths Rs 404 Cr Scam In ESIC

Benefits of the Pension programme

The YSR Pension Kanuka programme was successfully launched on February 1 and the problems faced in door-to-door pension disbursal was overcome this time with proper management. Special cells were established to monitor the entire process by the ministers, MLAs, Collectors and finally Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy himself.

The programme covers as many as 80 lakh people under the programme. The Andhra Pradesh government spends Rs 1,384 crore every month to deliver pensions under its various schemes.

READ | Andhra Pradesh CM YSR Forms SIT To Check For Irregularities During Bifurcation Of State

Since coming to power in May 2019, the Jaganmohan Reddy government had increased the pension amount for various categories of beneficiaries and it also appointed village secretariats to ensure that pensions reach the beneficiaries at their doorsteps in urban and rural areas.

The Andhra government now provides a monthly pension of Rs 2,250 to the elderly, widows, weavers, toddy tappers, fishermen, single women and traditional cobblers and others, Rs 3,000 for disabled and Rs 5,000 to Rs.10,000 for CKDU/Dialysis patients.

READ | Mukesh Ambani Meets Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy In Tadepally

(With Agency Inputs)