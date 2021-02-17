Another BJP Leader Attacked In West Bengal Ahead Of Assembly Polls; Party Accuses TMC

BJP leader Subhashish Das was allegedly attacked by TMC cadre on Tuesday in North 24 Parganas. The incident took place on the evening of Saraswati Puja. Das, a resident of Kalitala Sardapalli in Ward 19 of Panihati Municipality claimed that his father was also beaten up.

"Saraswati was being worshipped at home and soundbox was being played there. Suddenly a few people came into the house and asked to close the box. When I retaliated, they started beating. My father was also attacked when he came to save me," said Das.

Subhashish was punched in the chest and back and his eyes were swollen. BJP leader and his father have been rushed to Ghola State General Hospital and their treatment is underway. A complaint has been lodged with Ghola police station after the incident.

Babu Master Attacked

On February 13, BJP leader Firoze Kamal Gazi alias Babu Master received splinter injuries when miscreants attacked his car in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said. Gazi was on his way to Kolkata when miscreants attacked his car with crude bombs on Basanti Highway on Saturday, they said. Gazi and his driver received splinter injuries in the attack. Both have been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata. Doctors said Gazi is out of danger but will be under observation. The police said they are investigating the matter. Gazi had recently joined the BJP. He was earlier with the Trinamool Congress. Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari visited Babu Master at the hospital on Saturday evening. He alleged that criminal elements of Trinamool Congress attacked Babu Master.

Suvendu Adhikari Condemns Deadly Attack

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari lashed out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the brutal attack on his fellow party member Babu Master in Kolkata on Saturday night. Adhikari paid a visit to the hospital where Master was admitted in critical condition and alleged that criminal elements from the ruling party were involved in the attack.

Earlier this evening, visited my friend Babu Master in the Hospital. He was mercilessly attacked by criminal elements from the @AITCofficial; I am sure you have already seen the pictures from the dastardly attack.



The matter of political violence in the state has been a recurring feature, extending back at least the last two years and in principle, for decades before that. The BJP has made the deaths of its karyakartas a major poll topic, blaming the Mamata government for a breakdown in law and order.

