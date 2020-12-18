Another TMC MLA From East Midnapore Resigns, Marks 9th Resignation In 48 Hours

With West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's emergency meet over the mass resignations in TMC underway, another MLA has resigned from the party. Banashri Maity, MLA from East Midnapore's resignation marks the 9th resignation from the ruling TMC within a span of just 2 days, a significant development ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal BJP vice president Arjun Singh predicted that 60-65 MLAs will quit the ruling Trinamool Congress by January 2021. The reason behind the mass resignations, which assume significance ahead of the 2021 assembly elections is also being heavily attributed to WB CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee's rise along the party cadre which has left senior leaders, including now ex-leader Suvendu Adhikari miffed.

Heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari's exit was followed by a string of resignations from Jitendra Tiwari, Abhijit Acharya, Diptangshu Choudhury, Silbhadra Datta, Banashri Maity, and other workers, MLAs and leaders of the Mamata Banerjee-led party. TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee is holding an emergency meeting to discuss the ongoing conflict within the leadership and back-to-back resignations at Kalighat today.

With Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, several rebel TMC leaders including Suvendu Adhikari are being projected to join the saffron party. The Adhikari family is believed to have an influence in at least 50 Assembly constituencies which could prove to be detrimental for the TMC ahead of the polls. Amit Shah will visit the state on December 19-20.

After its limited presence in the politically polarised state for decades, the BJP emerged as the main rival of the ruling TMC in the 2019 general election, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats.

