Anti-CAA Protesters Are Misled By A 'gang', Says Mukhtar Naqvi On Protests In Shaheen Bagh

After Shaheen Bagh protestors announced they 'will meet Amit Shah at 2 PM', Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are misled by a 'gang' which is spreading rumours about the new law. A bunch of Shaheen Bagh protesters on Saturday said that they would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Sunday over CAA and NRC while admitting at the same time that they have not sought an appointment with the minister.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi requested the protesters to not get misled by the gang who is spreading rumours. He added that there is no substance of truth in it.

"I request those who are protesting that they should not get mislead by the gang which is spreading rumours. Such elements are not only harming themselves but also the protesters. There is no substance of truth in it', Naqvi added.

'Can't Force’ Says BJP As Shaheen Bagh Protestors Set To March To Amit Shah's Residence

Earlier in the day, BJP Spokesperson Narasimha Rao also slammed the protest as a 'political stunt'. He pointed out that the Home Minister had stated that he will meet anyone with 'due appointment which will be granted within 3 days'. Moreover, he said that any attempt 'to forcibly meet Amit Shah' won't succeed.

"Home Minister Amit Shah stated that he is willing to meet any public representative, civil society, but with a prior appointment. He has said he is ready to clarify CAA and its implications within 3 days (of seeking an appointment). But the protestors want to indulge in a political stunt. You will not be allowed to do what you are doing in Shaheen Bagh - sitting on a protest without due permission. Any attempt to forcibly meet Home Minister will not happen," he said to ANI.

