MHA To Form Rules Of Citizenship Act Soon:'No Automatic Citizenship To Illegal Immigrants'

Amid the violent protests across the nation against the Citizenship Act, sources at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday have stated the rules of the Act will be framed soon. Sources further reported that the number of people who will be benefited by the Citizenship act will be clear after framing of rules. An applicant seeking Indian citizenship will have to apply for citizenship with required documents, stated MHA adding that an applicant will not become an Indian citizen automatically.

MHA directs States & UT to maintain order

The MHA has also asked states and Union Territories to check the circulation of fake news and rumours on social media with the potential to incite violence, according to PTI. The ministry has also asked states and UTs to contain violence, ensure the safety of life and prevent damage of property during anti-CAA protests. The MHA has clarified that citizenship to illegal immigrants belonging to Hindu, five other communities to be given only after fulfilling required criteria, as per PTI.

Anti-CAA protests

Currently, violent protests are rampant across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh with university students being lathi-charged by the Delhi police after buses were burnt on Sunday. Protests have spread to more places like Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pondicherry, Patna in solidarity with the students of the Jamia Millia University. The university has condemned the attack and declared holidays after over 50 students were detained by police during the protests on Saturday.

Bengal & Assam worst-hit protests

The situation is most grim in Assam. The government has revealed that 136 cases of vandalism & other related crimes have been registered and that police have arrested 190 persons in connection with the recent spate of violence. While day-time curfew has been relaxed in Guwahati, the internet still remains shut throughout the state. Four people have died in the anti-CAA protests, succumbing to injuries due to police firing.

Similarly in Bengal, sporadic incidents of violence reported from have been reported from Nadia, North 24 Parganas & Howrah districts. In retaliation to cut down misinformation being spread around the state, internet services suspended in Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas, as a precautionary measure by state officials. On Saturday, protesters had set ablaze three railway stations, several trains, and at least 25 buses. Train services too have been suspended from Kolkata to North Bengal and North East. Police have arrested 354 miscreants across the state.