Anti-Cow Slaughter Law In Karnataka Soon? Minister To Visit 'gaushalas' In UP, Gujarat

With an aim to strengthen the proposed anti-cow slaughter bill, Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan has said that he will travel to Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. The minister has said that during his visit to these states, he would study and gather information on implementation of the anti-cow slaughter laws there. The Minister has already announced that the anti-cow slaughter bill will be introduced during the winter session of the state legislature starting from December 7.

"Aimed at further strengthening the proposed anti-cow slaughter bill in the state, officials of the department under the leadership of Minister Prabhu Chavan will be visiting Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat from December 2 to 4," the Minister's office said in a statement. They will also visit "gaushalas" (cow shelters) and try to know about the measures taken by these states for the protection of cows, the statement added.

The BJP in its manifesto ahead of the 2018 assembly election had promised prohibition of cow slaughter. Despite resistance from opposition, the BJP government led by BS Yediyurappa in 2010 had moved the controversial Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill. The bill had widened the definition of "cattle" and imposed a blanket ban on cattle slaughter, coupled with stringent penalty clauses for violation. While the government was unable to pass it then, the proposed bill now is a more stringent version of the 2010 bill.

Congress to oppose the bill

Congress party is all set to oppose the anti-cow slaughter bill which will be introduced in the Karnataka Assembly during the winter session from December 7. Speaking on his party's stance, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah stated that the Congress had decided to oppose the bill to stand up for those whose livelihoods depended on beef.

"Congress has to oppose the anti-cow slaughter bill here. All the people who depend on beef for their living will lose their jobs if this bill is passed. A lot of people will face problems. They (BJP) will introduce whatever bill has been prepared by the RSS," Siddaramaiah said.

Uttar Pradesh's Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill

Earlier, almost a month after the Uttar Pradesh government passed an ordinance for protecting cows, Chauhan had said that Karnataka is also planning its own Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill. Uttar Pradesh had on June 9 passed on ordinance called - Cow Slaughter Prevention (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. According to the ordinance, illegal transportation of bovine animals and cow slaughter will attract upto 10 years of imprisonment and up to 5 lakh fine.

Meanwhile, in November, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that his government has been able in checking both the cow slaughtering and their smuggling to other states."The cows were even being sent to other countries before I took over as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. It was a challenge before me to protect the holy animal which I did to my full ability,'' Adityanath had said.

