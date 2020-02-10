'Anti-reservation Cong': Piyush Goyal Turns Tables On Rahul, Cites 2012 Uttarakhand Case

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday attacked the Congress party for its stand against the Supreme Court's Friday order on reservation. Piyush Goyal's reaction comes even as several opposition leaders have politicised the apex court's decision which ruled that there is no fundamental right to claim reservation in promotion for SCs, STs, and OBCs in government jobs, and cited it to attack the ruling Modi government.

'Anti-reservation Congress'

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said that Congress' anti-reservation stand and its protest has yet again disturbed the country's harmony. In addition, Piyush Goyal also brought up the 2012 Uttarakhand case when it was the Congress party that had denied reservation to the SC/ST community in government jobs. Attacking Congress, Goyal said that the party's hypocrisy was exposed.

Congress disturbs nation’s harmony with yet another futile protest.



Unfortunately, #ArakshanVirodhiCongress fails to recall that they did not give reservations to SC/ST community in Uttarakhand in 2012.



Today, the hypocrisy of Congress again stands exposed. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 10, 2020

Uttarakhand government's 2012 decision

The case dates back to 2012 when then Congress-run Uttarakhand state went ahead and filled vacancies without reservations for SC-ST candidates. The decision was later challenged, followed by the High Court setting aside the 2012 proceedings in April 2019. The court also directed the state government to collect quantifiable data regarding the inadequacy of the representation of SC/ST candidates in government jobs. The High Court maintained that this data would enable the state government to take further action on whether reservation can be provided.

A challenge to his verdict was disposed of by the Supreme Court on Friday. A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta said:

"There is no doubt that the State Government is not bound to make reservations. There is no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions. No mandamus can be issued by the Court directing the State Government to provide reservations."

Supreme Court's decides on reservation case, Rahul Gandhi cries foul

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yet again attacked the Modi government and alleged that BJP and its ideological parent RSS want to abolish reservation. He also claimed that the BJP and RSS are weakening the institutions.

"BJP and RSS have an ideology that is against reservations and they somehow want to remove the concept from India's Constitution. They don't want SC-ST community to progress. Today they have said that reservation is not compulsory; part of BJP's strategy to abolish reservation." said Rahul Gandhi

